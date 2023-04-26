Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Result with Roll Number on Mobile

AP Inter Results 2023: Manabadi Inter Results for 2023 is going to be made LIVE in a few minutes. Get here the steps to check the BIEAP 1st year and 2nd year results with the roll number on your mobile phone.

Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023: Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023 has been delayed unexpectedly. Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has delayed the declaration of AP 1st and 2nd-year results. Now, the Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023 will be declared at 5.30 PM. Earlier, the results were to be announced at 5 pm today, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Although delayed, soon the results will be published on the official websites of the board at results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. Manabadi AP Inter candidates will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials on the official portals of the board. In this article, we are going to discuss the step-by-step process to check the 1st and 2nd year AP Manabadi Results with roll numbers on mobile.

Official Links to Check Manabadi Inter Results 2023

Although there are these aforementioned links which have been shared as official websites to check the results, they are also redirecting to resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Since, the BIEAP servers are likely to be overwhelmed after the declaration of results, students are advised to check ap12.jagranjosh.com to check their results directly through Jagran Josh.

Credentials Required to Check AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2023 Result

To check the Manabadi Inter Result 2023, candidates should have the following details ready:

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Where to Find BIEAP Inter 2023 Roll Number? Candidates waiting to check their AP Inter exam results for the 2022-23 session can check their Roll Number or Hall Ticket Number from the Hall Ticket (Admit Card) that they received from their respective schools before the examinations.

How to Check BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 Online with Roll Number?

Step 1: Go to the official result websites of BIEAP

Step 2: Scroll through the Home Page and open the AP 1st Year Result/ AP 2nd Year Result link.

Step 3: New window will open up asking for login credentials.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number / Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (DOB) as mentioned on the Admit Card or Hall Ticket.

Step 5: Click on the Submit / Get Result button.

Step 6: Result page will open up. Download the Manabadi Inter Results Marksheet 2023.

Step 7: Take a printout of AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result for future reference.

How to Check Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023 through SMS?

Step 1: On the SMS application installed in your mobile phone, create a new SMS.

Step 2: Type APGEN(space)Roll number

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263

Step 4: Wait to receive your result from BIEAP through SMS on the same number.

BIEAP Inter Result 2023: How can I Download my Marks Memo Online?

Step 1: Go to the official website - bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Visit the Result portal from the link on the home page.

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and date of birth as per your hall ticket.

Step 4: Marksheet will open up in a new window.

Step 5: Download the BIEAP Inter 2nd year Marks Memo 2023.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Minimum Passing Marks

In order to be qualified in the BIEAP Inter Exams 2023 for 1st year and 2nd year, AP candidates must secure a minimum of 35% marks aggregate and individually in each subject.

AP Inter Grading System 2023

Grading System to be followed in AP Inter Results 2023 for the 1st and 2nd year students:

Grade Marks Grade Point A1 91-100 Marks 10 A2 81-90 Marks 9 B1 71-80 Marks 8 B2 61-70 Marks 7 C1 51-60 Marks 6 C2 41-50 Marks 5 D1 35-40 Marks 4 F 00-34 Marks Failed

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 Highlights

BIEAP Result 2023: 10 lakh+ Students Appeared in the Inter 1st & 2nd Year Examination of AP Board.



Total number of Students 10 Lakhs + Number of Students in 1st Year (11th) 4.84 Lakhs Number of Students in 2nd Year (12th) 5.19 Lakhs

This year around 10,03,990 students appeared for the 1st and 2nd year exam. Out of these 4.84 appeared in the 1st year AP Inter exam and 5.19 appeared in 2nd year AP Inter board.



Board Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) Exam AP Intermediate Exam 2023 Classes 11 (First year) 12 (Second year) Status Awaited since 5 PM, April 26, 2023 (DELAYED)

Official Websites bie.ap.gov.in resultsbie.ap.gov.in examresults.ap.nic.in bieap.apcfss.in ap12.jagranjosh.com

The AP Inter Exams 2023 for 1st Year (class 11) was conducted from March 15, 2023 to April 3, 2023 while 2nd Year (class 12) examinations were held from March 16, 2023 and concluded April 4, 2023. Candidates of BIEAP awaiting their results today must score at least 35 per cent marks to pass the AP Inter 1st year and AP Inter 2nd year final exam.

On April 25, 2023 BIEAP announced the date and time regarding the release of the 2023 Intermediate results. The official press release by the Board mentioned that Sri Botcha Satyanarayana Garu, Chairman, BIEP AP and Minister of Education for Andhra Pradesh would release the AP Inter Results 2023 on April 26, 2023, at 5 PM.