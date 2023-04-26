AP Inter Results 2023 Today at bse.ap.gov.in: Keep Ready these Documents for Manabadi 1st, 2nd Year Marks at 5 PM

AP Inter Results 2023 will be announced at 5 PM on the official website. Candidates can check the direct link, documents needed to check the results and other details.

AP Inter Results 2023 Today at 5 PM: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) will declare AP Inter 1st and 2nd results 2023 at 05:00 PM today. The result will be announced online on the official websites www.bie.ap.gov.in and www.bieap.apcfss.in. Candidates can check AP Broad class 11th, and 12th and vocational results by entering hall ticket number and date of birth.

Moreover, candidates can also visit the official website of Manabadi - manabadi.co.in to check the AP Intermediate Results 2023. Students can also check AP Manabadi Inter Results 2023 via SMS. Before publishing the result BIE AP officials will hold a press conference and will brief about exam data like pass percentage, toppers and major highlights.

Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023: Websites to download AP Inter second year Result

The official websites to check AP Inter Results 2023 are given below. Candidates are advised to visit the below webpages to download AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results 2023.

AP Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result Links

bie.ap.gov.in ap.gov.in ap.nic.in www.manabadi.co.in

Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023: Things Required to Check AP Inter Result 2023



The candidates should keep ready the following documents in order to check their result:

Admit Card for roll number and other details

Internet Connection, in case they want to check their result online

Working network to send sms

AP Inter Results 2023: Steps to Download 1st and 2nd-year result at bie.ap.gov.in

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the AP Inter Manabadi results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for AP Manabadi Inter Results 2023

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth in the space provided and submit

Step 4: Download and save the Manabadi Inter Results 2023

Candidates must note that AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results downloaded online will be provisional. They have to collect their hardcopy AP Inter mark sheet from their schools/colleges.

AP Inter Results 2023: How to check Manabadi AP Inter results via SMS to 5626 and 56263

The AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results can be also checked via SMS. Candidates who do not have access to the internet can send SMS and get their AP Inter score on their mobile. Students will be required to send a message in a specified format given below on a number to know their AP Board result.

Step 1: Type APGEN2 (space) Registration Number to 5626

Step 2: Second-year students (Vocational): APVOC2 (space) Registration Number to 56263

Step 3: AP Inter Results 2023 will be sent to your mobile number.

AP Intermediate Results 2023: Details available in AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result

The scorecard contains personal as well as academic details. AP Inter 1st, 2nd and Vocational scorecard contains the following details.

Student’s Name

Grade obtained

Marks obtained in each subject

Hall Ticket Number

Qualifying status

Grand Total

AP Inter Results 2023 Qualifying Marks: 35% Minimum marks to qualify Manabadi AP Board Result

The minimum qualifying mark to pass AP Inter 2023 Board exam is 35%. Only those candidates who will secure equal to or more than the 35% marks in each paper will be declared qualified. Students who fail to score the qualifying marks will not be promoted to the higher class and will not receive the passing certificate.

This year a total of 10.03 lakh candidates appeared in AP Inter exam. Among the total students, 4.84 lakh appeared for AP Inter 1st Year exam while 5.19 lakh students wrote the AP Inter 2nd Year exam. The exams were conducted at a total of 1,489 exam centres across the state. In 2022, AP Board inter result 2nd year was released on June 22, 2022, and the overall pass percentage was 61%. As many as 4,64,756 students appeared for the AP Inter examinations in 2022.