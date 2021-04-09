Manipur Transport Recruitment 2021 for 118 SI, ASI, LDC, Peon and Other Posts

Manipur Transport Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Manipur has released the recruitment notification for the post of Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector, LDC (Office Assistant cum Computer Operator), Driver, Checker, Peon, Chowkidar. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format from 19 April to 22 May 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 19 April 2021

Last Date of Application - 22 May 2021

Manipur Transport Vacancy Details

Sub- Inspector (Enforcement) - 04 Posts

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Taxes) - 11 Posts

Assistant Sub- Inspector (Enforcement) - 08 Posts

LDC ( Office Assistant cum Computer Operator) - 21 Posts

Driver - 15 Posts

Checker - 44 Post

Peon - 10 Post

Chowkidar - 05 Post

Manipur Transport Salary:

For Sub- Inspector (Enforcement) - Rs. 5200-20200 + GP -2800

For Assistant Sub-Inspector (Taxes) - Rs. 5200-20200 + GP -1900

For Assistant Sub- Inspector (Enforcement) - Rs. 5200-20200 + GP -1900

For LDC (Office Assistant cum Computer Operator) - Rs. 5200-20200 + GP -2000

For Driver - Rs. 5200-20200 + GP -1900

For Checker - Rs. 4440- 7440 + GP- 1800

For Peon - Rs. 4440- 7440 + GP- 1650

For Chowkidar - Rs. 4440- 7440 + GP- 1650

Eligibility Criteria for Manipur Transport SI, ASI, LDC, Peon and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Sub- Inspector (Enforcement) - Graduate of any recognised university.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Taxes) - PUC or Equivalent of any recognised University/ Board.

Assistant Sub- Inspector (Enforcement) - PUC or equivalent of any recognised university/ Board.

LDC ( Office Assistant cum Computer Operator) - Graduate who have completed a course on computer Concepts (CCC) IDOS + Windows+ MS Office + Multimedia + Internet) of a Central/ State recognised Institute

Driver - 10th passed and Driving experience for 3 years possessing requisite driving license

Checker - 10th passed or its equivalent from a recognised University/ Board.

Peon - 10th passed or its equivalent from a recognised University/ Board.

Chowkidar - 10th passed or its equivalent from a recognised University/ Board.

How to Apply for Manipur Transport Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates should get their names sponsered by concerned employment exchange. They can download the application form from the official website and send it along with important documents to the office of Manipur State Transport, MST Complex, Moirangkhom, Imphal West from 19 April to 22 May 2021.

Application Fee

For General/ OBC: Rs. 500/-

For SC/ ST/ PWD: Rs.300/-

Payment Mode: Online.

Manipur Transport Notification and Application For Download