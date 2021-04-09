Manipur Transport Recruitment 2021 for 118 SI, ASI, LDC, Peon and Other Posts
Directorate of Manipur has released the recruitment notification for the post of Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector, LDC (Office Assistant cum Computer Operator), Driver, Checker, Peon, Chowkidar
Manipur Transport Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Manipur has released the recruitment notification for the post of Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector, LDC (Office Assistant cum Computer Operator), Driver, Checker, Peon, Chowkidar. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format from 19 April to 22 May 2021.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 19 April 2021
- Last Date of Application - 22 May 2021
Manipur Transport Vacancy Details
- Sub- Inspector (Enforcement) - 04 Posts
- Assistant Sub-Inspector (Taxes) - 11 Posts
- Assistant Sub- Inspector (Enforcement) - 08 Posts
- LDC ( Office Assistant cum Computer Operator) - 21 Posts
- Driver - 15 Posts
- Checker - 44 Post
- Peon - 10 Post
- Chowkidar - 05 Post
Manipur Transport Salary:
- For Sub- Inspector (Enforcement) - Rs. 5200-20200 + GP -2800
- For Assistant Sub-Inspector (Taxes) - Rs. 5200-20200 + GP -1900
- For Assistant Sub- Inspector (Enforcement) - Rs. 5200-20200 + GP -1900
- For LDC (Office Assistant cum Computer Operator) - Rs. 5200-20200 + GP -2000
- For Driver - Rs. 5200-20200 + GP -1900
- For Checker - Rs. 4440- 7440 + GP- 1800
- For Peon - Rs. 4440- 7440 + GP- 1650
- For Chowkidar - Rs. 4440- 7440 + GP- 1650
Eligibility Criteria for Manipur Transport SI, ASI, LDC, Peon and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
Sub- Inspector (Enforcement) - Graduate of any recognised university.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (Taxes) - PUC or Equivalent of any recognised University/ Board.
Assistant Sub- Inspector (Enforcement) - PUC or equivalent of any recognised university/ Board.
LDC ( Office Assistant cum Computer Operator) - Graduate who have completed a course on computer Concepts (CCC) IDOS + Windows+ MS Office + Multimedia + Internet) of a Central/ State recognised Institute
Driver - 10th passed and Driving experience for 3 years possessing requisite driving license
Checker - 10th passed or its equivalent from a recognised University/ Board.
Peon - 10th passed or its equivalent from a recognised University/ Board.
Chowkidar - 10th passed or its equivalent from a recognised University/ Board.
How to Apply for Manipur Transport Recruitment 2021
Eligible and interested candidates should get their names sponsered by concerned employment exchange. They can download the application form from the official website and send it along with important documents to the office of Manipur State Transport, MST Complex, Moirangkhom, Imphal West from 19 April to 22 May 2021.
Application Fee
For General/ OBC: Rs. 500/-
For SC/ ST/ PWD: Rs.300/-
Payment Mode: Online.
Manipur Transport Notification and Application For Download