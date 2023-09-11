Maths in Cricket: Check How Mathematics Concepts Are Applied In Cricket

Maths in Cricket: Many mathematical concepts are applicable in cricket, like parabolas, trigonometry and geometry. Physics and other sciences also play a major role in the sport. Today, we take a look at the fascinating correlation between maths and cricket.

Mathematics Concepts In Cricket: All sports include the application of mathematics and sciences, be it to predict outcomes, determine playing conditions or in the play itself. The centuries-old game of cricket is no different.

You may think what’s the relation between swinging a bat at a ball and mathematics? But there is, and it’s going to blow your mind just how much math is involved in cricket. Basic math concepts like average, division and aggregate are used to calculate run rate, strike rate, economy etc.

Most people are aware of this fact, but we’re sure you’d be surprised to know how advanced math is applicable in cricket. Numerous concepts like statistics, geometry, and trigonometry are heavily used in cricket. And these are all things you study in school. Fascinating! right?

Here at Jagran Josh, we’ll comprehensively cover each math topic used in cricket, along with relevant examples and fun facts.

But first, check out a brief history and definition of cricket.

Cricket: Rules and History

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game that originated in medieval England. It’s a gentleman’s sport played between two teams of 11 players each. The game has changed a lot over the years. Previously, it was seen as a royal game and later spread to British colonies, where it has now become a beloved sport.

Rules of Cricket:

The bowler throws a cork and leather ball with various techniques.

The batter attempts to strike the ball and send it as far as possible.

The game is played on a 20m pitch, and two batsmen of a team are present on it.

They cross the length of the field to score a run.

If the ball reaches the boundary of the ground, it’s scored as four runs.

If the ball reaches the boundary in the air without any contact with the ground, it’s scored as six runs.

If the ball touches the wickets behind every batsman or is caught by a fielder, the batsman is declared out.

The team which bats first (decided by a toss) aims to score the maximum runs, and the second team tries to surpass the score to win the match.

In test cricket, the innings last a day or until all batsmen are dismissed, and the match lasts for 5 days. In limited overs, most games finish within a day.

These are the basics of cricket and will be enough for newcomers to understand the gameplay.

Now without further ado, let’s explore the relation between mathematics and cricket. Dive in to read how the two are interlinked.

Mathematical Concepts Used In Cricket

Addition/Subtraction/ Aggregate

These are the most basic math operations, and are used in calculating the score. Every batsman’s personal score is recorded through addition in addition to the overall team score.

Subtraction is used in counting the overs. After every ball, the overs left with the fielding team decrease.

Aggregate is a concept that’s basically defined as the sum of a data set. For instance, the total runs scored by a player over a period of time, or the total wickets taken by a bowler are termed as the aggregate of runs or wickets, respectively. The total match score is also called the team aggregate.

Multiplication/Division/Average

Multiplication/Division, while very basic in themselves, forms the base of many advanced math operations like counting the percentage, average, mean, median etc.

Net Run Rate or Runs Per Over is a figure in cricket calculated by dividing the runs of the batting side by the total overs bowled. It keeps changing throughout the game until the inning is over.

Batting Strike Rate: It’s defined as how quickly a batsman scores runs. The strike rate is calculated as the average of runs scored in 100 balls.

For example, if a batsman scored 32 runs off 16 balls, his strike rate will be 200. How? Read on.

16 balls equate to 32 runs;

100 balls equate to (32/16)*100 = 200 runs.

Percentage

Percentage is used in tandem with statistics and probability in cricket. For example, you must have noticed the term win percentage during a game: It keeps changing throughout.

Also, it’s used to calculate a team’s overall win percentage, a team captain’s success rate (% of games won) and more data in statistics.

Trigonometry/Geometry

Trigonometry is one of the most important fields of mathematics and has wide applications in cricket too. Combined with geometry, trigonometry is used to predict the trajectory of the ball in the case of LBWs or to measure the distance and height when the batsmen hit a six.

Bottomline

Mathematics is a field of study, without which the world would crumble. It's used in all walks of life, from the minutest of stuff to sending people to the moon. Mathematics has a particularly close relation with sports. The game of cricket too has many applications of maths from calculating strike rates, run rates, average, player statistics and ball distance to predicting win possibility. It's all pure mathematics. Here we covered the list of math topics and how they are applied in cricket. Hopefully, you found it insightful and learned something new. Keep reading Jagran Josh for more such amazing content.