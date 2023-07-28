MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Mechanical Properties Of Fluids: Based on Revised Syllabus

Mechanical Properties Of Fluids Class 11 MCQs: Get MCQs by experts on CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter - Mechanical Properties Of Fluids. Download all questions and answers in PDF.

Download MCQs on Class 11 Mechanical Properties Of Fluids in PDF

MCQs on Class 11 Mechanical Properties Of Fluids: The chapter Mechanical Properties of Fluids is an important part of the CBSE Class 11 Physics syllabus. The chapter deals with the fundamental properties of fluids, such as pressure, buoyancy, and viscosity. It also discusses the different types of fluids and their behaviour under different conditions. The MCQs provided for the chapter here will help you revise all important concepts discussed in the chapter and prepare for the CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam 2023-24. All the questions have been prepared by subject experts covering all important concepts in the chapter. Moreover, the questions are based on the new CBSE syllabus hence forming them the best resource for CBSE exam preparations.

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Physics Chapter - Mechanical Properties Of Fluids below:

1.Pressure in a fluid at rest is same at all points which are at the same height. This is known as

(a) Archemedes' Principle

(b) Bernoulli's principle

(c) Stoke's law

(d) Pascal's law

Answer:(d) Pascal's law

2.Pressure applied to enclosed fluid is

(a) increased and applied to every part of the fluid

(b) diminished and transmitted to wall of container

(c) increased in proportion to the mass of the fluid and then transmitted

(d) transmitted unchanged to every portion of the fluid and wall of containing vessel

Answer:(d) transmitted unchanged to every portion of the fluid and wall of containing vessel

3.Which liquid is used in an open-tube manometer for measuring small pressure differences?

(a) Oil

(b) Mercury

(c) Water

(d) None of these

Answer:(a) Oil

4.For which of the following liquids, the liquid meniscus in the capillary tube is, convex?

(a) Water

(b) Mercury

(c) Both (a) & (b)

(d) None of these

Answer: (b)Mercury

5.A liquid is allowed to flow into a tube of truncated cone shape. Identify the correct statement from the following:

(a) the speed is high at the wider end and high at the narrow end.

(b) the speed is low at the wider end and high at the narrow end.

(c) the speed is same at both ends in a stream line flow.

(d) the liquid flows with uniform velocity in the tube.

Answer:(b) the speed is low at the wider end and high at the narrow end.

6.After terminal velocity is reached, the acceleration of a body falling through a fluid is

(a) equal to g

(b) zero

(c) less than g

(d) greater than g

Answer:(b) zero

7.For flow of a fluid to be turbulent

(a) fluid should have high density

(b) velocity should be large

(c) reynold number should be less than 2000

(d) both (a) and (b)

Answer:(d) both (a) and (b)

8.In a stream line (laminar flow) the velocity of flow at any point in the liquid

(a) does not vary with time

(b) may vary in direction but not in magnitude

(c) may vary in magnitude but not in direction

(d) may vary both in magnitude and direction

Answer:(a) does not vary with time

9.Smaller the area on which the force acts, greater is the impact. This concept is known as

(a) impulse

(b) pressure

(c) surface tension

(d) magnus effect

Answer:(b) pressure

10.The pressure at the bottom of a tank containing a liquid does not depend on

(a) acceleration due to gravity

(b) height of the liquid column

(c) area of the bottom surface

(d) nature of the liquid

Answer:(c) area of the bottom surface

11.Beyond the critical speed, the flow of fluids becomes

(a) streamline

(b) turbulent

(c) steady

(d) very slow

Answer:(b) turbulent

12.In Bernoulli’s theorem which of the following is conserved?

(a) Mass

(b) Linear momentum

(c) Energy

(d) Angular momentum

Answer:(c) Energy

13.The excess pressure at depth below the surface of a liquid open to the atmosphere is called

(a) atmospheric pressure

(b) hydrostatic paradox

(c) gauge pressure

(d) None of these

Answer:(c) gauge pressure

14.Paint-spray gun is based on

(a) Bernoulli’s theorem

(b) Archimedes’ principle

(c) Boyle’s law

(d) Pascal’s law

Answer: (a) Bernoulli’s theorem

15.Due to capillary action, a liquid will rise in a tube if angle of contact is

(a) acute

(b) obtuse

(c) 90o

(d) zero

Answer:(a) acute

