MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Motion In A Straight Line: Check Questions by Experts for Quick Revision

MCQs on Class 11 Motion in a Straight Line: CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 2, Motion in a Straight Line, is all about the study of motion of objects in a straight line. It covers the concepts of distance, displacement, speed, velocity, acceleration, and the different types of motion. It is a foundational chapter in physics so a good understanding of the concepts discussed in this chapter is essential to succeed in later chapters. In this article, we have provided MCQs for the chapter - Motion in a Straight Line which have been prepared to cover all important concepts in the chapter. All questions are devised by experienced faculty and are based on the latest CBSE syllabus. Try solving all the MCQs to assess your knowledge of concepts and prepare important questions for the annual exam. You can also download all questions and answers in PDF from the direct link provided in this article.

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Physics Chapter - Motion In A Straight Line below:

1.A bullet is dropped from the same height when another bullet is fired horizontally. They will hit the ground

(a) one after the other

(b) simultaneously

(c) depends on the observer

(d) None of these

Answer:(b) simultaneously

2.A car is moving with a uniform velocity of 60 km/h. What is its acceleration?

(a) 0 km/h2

(b) 10 km/h2

(c) 20 km/h2

(d) 30 km/h2

Answer: (a) 0 km/h2

3.A particle is moving with a constant speed along a straight-line path. A force is not required to

(a) change its direction

(b) decrease its speed

(c) keep it moving with uniform velocity

(d)Increase its momentum

Answer:(b) decrease its speed

4.What is the ratio of the average acceleration during the intervals OA and AB in the velocity-time graph as shown below?

(a) 1⁄2

(b)1⁄3

(c)1

(d)3

Answer:(b)1⁄3

5.For the motion with uniform velocity, the slope of the velocity-time graph is equal to

(a) 1 m/s

(b)Zero

(c)Initial velocity

(d)Final velocity

Answer:(b)Zero

6.A ball is thrown vertically upward with an initial velocity of 50 m/s. What is its maximum height?

(a) 125 m

(b) 250 m

(c) 500 m

(d) 1000 m

Answer: (b)

7.A particle moves in a straight line with an initial velocity of 10 m/s and a constant acceleration of 2 m/s². Its displacement after 5 seconds will be:

(a) 50 m

(b) 100 m

(c) 150 m

(d) 200 m

Answer:(b) 100 m

8.Which is the formula for motion in a straight line

(a) v = u + at

(b) v = u – at

(c) u = 2at+v

(d) v = 2at+u

Answer: (a)

9.The point of intersection of three axes X, Y and Z is called as

(a) Origin O

(b) Reference point

(c) Both a and b

(d) None

Answer: (c) Both a and b

10.A body starts from rest and moves with a uniform acceleration of 2 m/s². What is its velocity after 10 seconds?

(a) 5 m/s

(b) 10 m/s

(c) 15 m/s

(d) 20 m/s

Answer: (d) 20 m/s

