MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Units and Measurements: Download PDF of Important Questions Here

Units and Measurements Class 11 MCQs

MCQs on Units and Measurements Class 11: These questions have been prepared according to the new CBSE syllabus and the revised NCERT book.

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Physics Chapter - Units and Measurements below:

1.The pair of quantities having the same dimensions is

(a) displacement, velocity

(b) time, frequency

(c) wavelength, focal length

(d) force, acceleration

Answer:(c) wavelength, focal length

2.Average distance of the Sun from the Earth

(a) light year

(b) astronomical unit

(c) fermi

(d) parsec

Answer: (b) astronomical unit

3.The number of significant figures in the number 0.0028 is,

(a) 2

(b) 3

(c) 4

(d) 5

Answer: (a) 2

4.Which of the following is not the unit of time

(a) second

(b) minute

(c) month

(d) light year

Answer:(d) light year

5.If x = a + bt + ct2, where x is in metre and t in second, then what is the unit of ‘c’?

(a) m/s

(b) m/s2

(c) kgm/s

(d) m2/s

Answer:(b) m/s2

6.The base quantity among the following is,

(a) Speed

(b) area

(c) length

(d) weight

Answer:(c) length

7.Dimensional analysis can be applied to

(a) to check the correctness of a physical equation.

(b) to derive the relationship between different physical quantities.

(c) to convert a physical quantity from one system of units to other.

(d) All of the above

Answer:(d) All of the above

8.Which of the following physical quantity has the dimensional formula [M1L2T-3]

(a) work

(b) power

(c) work

(d) impulse

Answer:(b) power

9.The dimensions of universal gravitational constant is

(a) [M-1L3T-2]

(b) [M1L1T-2]

(c) [M-1L2T-2]

(d) [M1L-1T-1]

Answer:(a) [M-1L3T-2]

10.Which of the following is dimensionless

(a) force/acceleration

(b) velocity/acceleration

(c) volume/area

(d) energy/work

Answer:(d) energy/work

