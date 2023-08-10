MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Waves: Based on Revised Syllabus

Waves Class 11 MCQs: Important MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter - Waves are available here. Download and practise MCQs by subject experts to prepare well for CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam 2023-24.

MCQs on Class 11 Waves: Preparing MCQs has become essential for CBSE Class 11 students to score well in their annual exams as a prominent part of the questions will be in this format only. Multiple Choice Type Questions based on varied concepts must be practised before the exam. We have prepared important MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics which will be quite helpful for the last minute revision during exam days or for any class test. Questions have been prepared based on the latest CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus and are also in line with the rationalised NCERT Class 11 Physics Book. From this article, you will be able to check and download the MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 14 - Waves. to prepare important MCQs for the CBSE Class 11 annual exam 2023-24. The questions have been prepared to cover all important concepts from the chapter. Answers to all questions are also provided for your reference.

Related|

CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Physics Chapter - Waves below:

1.Which of the following is NOT a mechanical wave?

a) Sound wave

b) Light wave

c) Water wave

d) Seismic wave

Answer: b) Light wave

2.Sound waves of wavelength λ travel from one medium to another where their speed changes from v m/s of first medium to 2v m/s in second medium. What will be the wavelength of sound waves in the second medium?

a) λ

b) λ/2

c) 2 λ

d) 4 λ

Answer: c) 2 λ

3.When two waves of the same frequency and amplitude are superimposed in phase, the resulting wave will have:

a) Lower amplitude

b) Higher frequency

c) Lower frequency

d) Higher amplitude

Answer: d) Higher amplitude

4.In a longitudinal wave, the particles of the medium move:

a) Perpendicular to the direction of wave propagation

b) Along the direction of wave propagation

c) In random directions

d) In circular orbits

Answer: b) Along the direction of wave propagation

5.Which of the following is true for propagation of a plane progressive mechanical wave?

a) amplitude of all the particles is equal

b) particles of the medium executes SHM

c) wave velocity depends upon the nature of the medium

d) All of these

Answer: d) All of these

6.Sound waves travel in rocks in the form of

a) Both longitudinal and transverse elastic waves

b) Non-elastic waves

c) transverse elastic waves only

d) longitudinal elastic waves only

Answer: a) Both longitudinal and transverse elastic waves

7.The phenomenon of the bending of waves around obstacles is called:

a) Reflection

b) Refraction

c) Diffraction

d) Interference

Answer: c) Diffraction

8.Which type of wave requires a material medium for its propagation?

a) Transverse wave

b) Longitudinal wave

c) Electromagnetic wave

d) Mechanical wave

Answer: d) Mechanical wave

9.The frequency of the note produced by plucking a given string increases as

a) The length of the string increases

b) The tension in the string increases

c) The tension in the string decreases

d) The mass per unit length of the string increases

Answer: b) The tension in the string increases

10.Which of the following will be used while carrying energy from one place to another?

a) Longitudinal progressive waves

b) Transverse progressive waves

c) Electromagnetic waves

d) Standing (stationary) waves

Answer: d) Standing (stationary) wave

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics (Revised)