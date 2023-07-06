CBSE Class 12 Chemistry MCQs for Chapter 1 - Solutions: Download Questions Based on Revised Syllabus Here!

Class 12 Chemistry Solutions MCQs: Check the MCQs by subject experts for Solutions chapter of Class 12 Chemistry here. Download important questions with answers in PDF here.

Class 12 Solutions MCQs: CBSE has incorporated Multiple Choice Questions, MCQs for board exams as these 1 marks questions can offer an efficient way to assess the knowledge, comprehension, and critical thinking skills of students. There will be one section in the board question paper, entirely composed of MCQs. Therefore, students need to be more attentive towards the preparation of the questions followed by options so that they can attempt such questions quite efficiently in exams and help themselves increase their overall marks.

In this article, you will get MCQs with answers for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter -Solutions. You will get here the questions prepared by subject experts which are completely based on the revised CBSE syllabus. Practising with the help of important questions provided here will help you get an idea of the type of question that can be asked in the exam and will also help you assess your knowledge of the concepts and principles discussed in the chapter. Check all the MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter 1 - Solutions below and download the same from the link provided in this article.

1.In comparison to a 0.01 M solution of glucose, the depression in freezing point of a 0.01 M MgSO 4

solution is

(a) the same

(b) about twice

(c) about three times

(d) about six times

Asnwer: (b) about twice

2.The value of Henry’s Law constant is:

(a) larger for gases with higher solubility

(b) larger for gases with lower solubility

(c) constant for all gases

(d) not related to the solubility of gases

Asnwer: (b) larger for gases with lower solubility

3.Which of the following aqueous solutions should have the highest boiling point?

(a) 1.0 M Glucose

(b) 1.0 M Na 2 SO4

(c) 1.0 M KCl

(d) 1.0 M Urea

Asnwer: (b) 1.0 M Na 2 SO4

4.If a molecule AB undergoes dimerization in Benzene, its Van’t Hoff factor is found to be 0.60. The degree of dissociation of AB is

(a) 20%

(b) 60%

(c) 80%

(d) 50%

Asnwer: (c) 80%

5.12g of Urea is dissolved in 1L of water and 68.4g sucrose is dissolved in 1L of water. Relative lowering of vapour pressure of Urea solution is:

(a) Greater than sucrose solution

(b) Less than sucrose solution

(c) Double that of sucrose solution

(d) Equal to that of sucrose solution

Asnwer: (d) Equal to that of sucrose solution

6.Density of a 2.05 M solution of acetic acid in water is 1.02 g/mL. The molality of the solution is

(a) 3.28 mol kg–1

(b) 2.28 mol kg–1

(c) 0.44 mol kg–1

(d) 1.14 mol kg–1

Asnwer: (b) 2.28 mol kg–1

7.Which is not a colligative property?

(a) Osmotic pressure

(b) Lowering of vapour pressure

(c) Depression in freezing point

(d) Molal elevation constant

Asnwer: (d) Molal elevation constant

8.KH value for Ar(g), CO 2 (g), HCHO (g) and CH 4 (g) are 40.39, 1.67, 1.83×10–5 and 0.413 respectively. Arrange these gases in the order of their increasing solubility.

(a) HCHO < CH 4 < CO 2 < Ar

(b) HCHO < CO 2 < CH 4 < Ar

(c) Ar < CO 2 < CH 4 < HCHO

(d) Ar < CH 4 < CO 2 < HCHO

Asnwer: (c) Ar < CO 2 < CH 4 < HCHO

9.An unripe mango placed in a concentrated salt solution to prepare pickles shrinks because

(a) it gains water due to osmosis

(b) it loses water due to reverse osmosis

(c) it gains water due to reverse osmosis

(d) it loses water due to osmosis

Asnwer: (d) it loses water due to osmosis

10.The solution that forms maximum boiling azeotropes is

(a) Carbon disulphide – Acetone

(b) Benzene - Toluene

(c) Acetone – Chloroform

(d) n-Hexane – n-Hectane

Asnwer: (c) Acetone – Chloroform

11.Which of the following is dependent on temperature?

(a) Molality

(b) Molarity

(c) Mole Fraction

(d) Mass percentage

Asnwer: (b) Molarity

12.Osmotic pressure of a solution is 0.0821 atm at a temperature of 300 K. The concentration in moles/lit will be:

(a) 0.33

(b) 0.666

(c) 0.0033

(d) 3

Asnwer: (c) 0.0033

13.The type of intermolecular interaction present in a solution of n- Hexane and n-Octane is:

(a) London dispersion forces

(b) Dipole-dipole interaction

(c) Hydrogen bonding

(d) Ion-dipole interaction

Asnwer: (a) London dispersion forces

14.Colligative properties depend on

(a) the nature of the solute

(b) the number of solute particles in solution

(c) the physical properties of solute

(d) the nature of the solvent

Asnwer: (b) the number of solute particles in solution

15.Which among the following is least soluble in water?

(a) Phenol

(b) Toluene

(c) Ethylene glycol

(d) Pentanol

Asnwer: (b) Toluene

