CBSE Class 12 Chemistry MCQs for Chapter 2 - Electrochemistry: Important for Board Exam 2024

CBSE Class 12 Electrochemistry MCQs: Class 12 MCQs for Electrochemistry are based on the revised CBSE syllabus and have been prepared to cover all important topics in the chapter. Download and practise all questions to score high in CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2023-24.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Electrochemistry: This article brings you the important Multiple Choice Questions for CBSE Class 12 Electrochemistry chapter. We have provided here the questions and answers created by experienced faculty to help the class 12 students prepare MCQs for their CBSE Board Exam 2024. As per the revised exam pattern and the latest CBSE sample papers, the Chemistry question paper in the upcoming board exam will have 16 MCQs from the latest CBSE syllabus of Class 12 Chemistry and each question will be for 1 mark. This can be the easiest and the highest scoring section as MCQs are the simplest format of questions. Besides this, it will take the least time to solve the section comprising MCQs to save you time for the other descriptive answers. However, you need to be well-versed in the concepts of Electrochemistry to solve MCQs correctly. For this, you can take the help of the questions’ set provided by Jagran Josh. All the questions are based on the revised CBSE syllabus. You can check all the MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter 2 - Electrochemistry below and download the same from the link provided in this article.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Solutions (Chemistry) 2023-24

1.While heating one end of a metal plate, the other end gets hot because of

(a) the resistance of the metal

(b) mobility of atoms in the metal

(c) energised electrons moving to the other end

(d) minor perturbation in the energy of atoms.

Answer: (c) energised electrons moving to the other end

2.The EoM3+/M2+ values for Cr, Mn, Fe and Co are -0.41, +1.57, + 0.77 and +1.97 V

respectively. For which one of the metals, the change in oxidation state from +2 to +3 is easiest?

(a) Cr

(b) Mn

(c) Fe

(d) Co

Answer: (a) Cr

3.Fused NaCl on electrolysis gives .............. on cathode.

(a) Chlroine

(b) Sodium

(c) Sodium amalgam

(d) Hydrogen

Ans. (b) Sodium

4.The highest electrical conductivity out of the following aqueous solutions is of?

(a) 0.1 M acetic acid

(b) 0.1 M chloro acetic acid

(c) 0.1 M fluoroacetic acid

(d) 0.1 M difluoro acetic acid

Answer: (d) 0.1 M difluoro acetic acid

5.The amount of electricity required to deposit 1 mol of aluminium from a solution of AlCl 3 will be

(a) 0.33 F

(b) 1 F

(c) 3 F

(d) 1 ampere

Answer: (c) 3 F

6.Which of the following is supplied to the cathode of a fuel cell?

(a) Hydrogen

(b) Nitrogen

(c) Oxygen

(d) Chlorine

Answer: (c) Oxygen

7.The reaction, 3ClO–(aq) → ClO 3 (aq) + 2Cl–(aq) is an example of

(a) Oxidation reaction

(b) Reduction reaction

(c) Disproportionation reaction

(d) Decomposition reaction

Answer: (c) Disproportionation reaction

8.Molar conductivity of 0.15 M solution of KCl at 298 K, if its conductivity is 0.0152 S cm-1 will be

(a) 124 Ω-1 cm2 mol-1

(b) 204 Ω-1 cm2 mol-1

(c) 101 Ω-1 cm2 mol-1

(d) 300 Ω-1 cm2 mol-1

Answer: (c) 101 Ω-1 cm2 mol-1

9.How long would it take to deposit 50 g of Al from an electrolytic cell containing Al 2 O 3 using a

current of 105 amperes?

(a) 1.54 h

(b) 1.42 h

(c) 1.32 h

(d) 2.15 h

Answer: (b) 1.42 h

10.How many coulombs of electricity is required to reduce 1 mole of Cr 2 O 7 2- in acidic medium?

(a) 4 × 96500 C

(b) 6 × 96500 C

(c) 2 × 96500 C

(d) 1 × 96500 C

Answer: (b) 6 × 96500 C

11.The equivalent conductance of Ba2+ and Cl– are respectively 127 and 76 ohm−1 cm2 eq−1 at

infinite dilution. The equivalent conductance of BaCl 2 at infinite dilution will be

(a) 139.5 ohm−1 cm2 eq−1

(b) 203 ohm−1 cm2 eq−1

(c) 279 ohm−1 cm2 eq−1

(d) 101.5 ohm−1 cm2 eq−1

Answer: (a) 139.5 ohm−1 cm2 eq−1

12.Standard solution of KNO 3 is used to make a salt bridge because

(a) Velocity of K+ is greater than that of NO 3 −

(b) Velocity of NO 3 − is greater than that of K+

(c) Velocity of both K+ and NO 3 − are nearly same

(d) KNO 3 is highly soluble in water.

Answer: (c) Velocity of both K+ and NO 3 − are nearly same

13.The standard reduction potentials of Cu2+/Cu and Cu2+/Cu+ are 0.337 and 0.153 respectively.

The standard electrode potential of Cu+/Cu half cell is

(a) 0.184 V

(b) 0.827 V

(c) 0.521V

(d) 0.490 V

Answer: (c) 0.521V

14.Without losing its concentration ZnCl 2 solution cannot be kept in contact with

(a) Au

(b) Al

(c) Pb

(d) Ag

Answer: (b) Al

15.The standard reduction potentials of X, Y, Z metals are 0.52, -3.03, -1.18 respectively. The order of reducing power of the corresponding metals is:

(a) Y > Z > X

(b) X > Y > Z

(c) Z > Y > X

(d) Z > X > Y

Answer: (a) Y > Z > X

Download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry MCQs for Electrochemistry in PDF

Also Read|

NCERT Book for Class 12 Chemistry