Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MHADA Recruitment 2021 Notification Soon @mhada.gov.in: 535 Vacancies for Clerk, JE and Other Posts

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is soon expected to release the notification for 535 Executive Engineer and Other Posts on mhada.gov.in.

Created On: Sep 16, 2021 17:25 IST
MHADA Recruitment 2021
MHADA Recruitment 2021

MHADA Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Mumbai is soon expected to release the notification for 535 Executive Engineer (Architecture), Deputy Engineer (Architecture), Administrative Officer, Assistant Engineer (Architecture), Assistant Legal Consultant, Junior Engineer (Architecture), Junior Architect Assistant, Architectural Engineering Assistant, Assistant, Senior Clerk, Junior Clerk, Shorthand writer, Surveyor and Tracer on mhada.gov.in, as per media reports.

As per the reports, MHADA Online Application will start from tomorrow i.e. 17 September 2021. The last date of registration is 14 October 2021.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of MHADA for detailed notification and other updates.

Important Dates

 Starting Date of Application - 17 September 2021

Last Date of Application - 14 October 2021

MHADA Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 535

  1. Executive Engineer [Architecture] - 13
  2. Deputy Engineer [Architecture] - 13
  3. Administrative Officer - 02
  4. Assistant Engineer [Architecture] - 30
  5. Assistant Legal Adviser - 02
  6. Junior Engineer [Architecture] - 119
  7. Junior Architect Assistant - 06
  8. Architectural Engineering Assistant - 44
  9. Assistant - 18
  10. Senior Clerk - 73
  11. Junior Clerk - 207
  12. Shorthand Writer - 20
  13. Surveyor - 11
  14. Tracer - 07

MHADA Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidates can check the educational qualification, once the notification is available

Age Limit:

18 to 38 years

How to Apply for MHADA  Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 17 September to 14 October 2021.

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 2 =
Post

Comments

  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Arjun Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
    Replys -
    RP Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
    Pratap 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
Load More