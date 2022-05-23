MHC Judicial Service Answer Key 2022 Released @hcmimphal.nic.in, Check Direct Download Link Here

MHC Judicial Service Answer Key 2022 has been released on hcimphal.nic.in for 10 vacancies. Candidates can check Manipur Judicial Service Grade-III Key from the provided link given below.

MHC Judicial Service Answer Key 2022: Manipur High Court has released the answer keys for recruitment to the post of Manipur Judicial Service Grade-III on a Direct Recruitment Basis. Candidates who appeared in the MHC Judicial Service Prelims Exam can download answer keys from the official website of MHC.i.e. hcimphal.nic.in.

MHC Judicial Service Exam was held on 24 April 2022 across the country. Candidates can download MHC Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key followed by the easy steps given below. The board has released the final answer keys of English & General Knowledge and Law Paper for all the 4 sets of Question Booklets.i.e. Set A, B, C, & D.

How to Download MHC Judicial Service Prelims 2022 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of MHC.i.e. hcimphal.nic.in. Click on the 'MHC Judicial Service Prelims 2022 Answer key' flashing home page. A PDF will be opened. Download MHC Judicial Service Prelims 2022 Answer key and save it for future reference.

Candidates can download MHC Judicial Service Prelims 2022 Answer key by clicking on the above link. This drive was done to recruit 10 vacancies of Manipur Judicial Service Grade-III on Direct Recruitment Basis. MHC Judicial Service Recruitment 2022 online applications was started on 14 February 2022 and ended on 24 April 2022.