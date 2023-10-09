MHRB Assam Recruitment 2023: Apply for 479 Medical and Health Officer-I Online

MHRB Assam Recruitment 2023: The Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Assam has published a notification for the post of Medical and Health Officer-I. The job location is in Assam and the total vacancy is 479. Interested candidates can apply online by October 20, 2023.

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website: nhm.assam.gov.in. The minimum qualification of a medical and health officer is an MBBS degree and the age limit is 21-38 years.

The last date for applying online for the post is October 20, 2023. The selection procedure will be notified later on by issuing an addendum. The Board will decide the procedure for selection concerning the posts based on the number of applications received. Candidates must read the notification carefully before applying.

MHRB Assam Recruitment 2023: Overview

Below is the overview of the recruitment of Medical and Health Officer-I:

Post Name Medical and Health Officer-I Recruiting body NHM/MHRB Mode of application Online Selection process Decision by Board Vacancies 479 Last date of application October 20, 2023 Website nhm.assam.gov.in

MHRB Assam Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

MHRB Assam Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies Are Released For MHRB Assam Recruitment 2023?

There are 479 vacancies for various posts for the MHRB Assam recruitment. For a detailed vacancy list with candidates from reserved categories check out the notification. Below is a vacancy list:

Post Name Vacancy Medical and Health Officer-I 479

What are the Application fees for MHRB Assam Recruitment 2023?



Candidates who wish to apply for the MHRB recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

General: INR 250/-

SC/ST/OBC/ PWD: INR 150/-



EWS with BPL: NIL



How to Apply for MHRB Assam Recruitment 2023?

Follow the simple steps below to apply for the Medical and Health Officer-I post:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nhm.assam.gov.in and click on recruitment

Step 2: Now click on ‘Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Assam’ and you will be redirected to a different site

Step 3: Candidates must use their mobile number and password to log in.

Step 4: After that, candidates can fill up the form for that given post

Step 5: Click submit and print it out for further reference.

Eligibility Criteria for MHRB Assam Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the MHRB Assam 2023 are listed below:

Age limit 21-38 Educational Qualification MBBS Degree from any recognized University under MCI (Medical Council of India) and the candidate must be registered under the Assam Medical Council

What is the salary of an MHRM Assam Employee?

The salary for Medical and Health Officer-I is Rs.30,000/- - 1,10,000/-+ Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules.