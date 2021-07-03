Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Steno, LDC and Other Posts under HQ 2 Signal Training Centre Panaji

Headquarters, 2 Signal Training Centre, Panaji (Goa), Government of India, Ministry of Defence is hiring for the post of Civilian Technical Instructor, Stenographer Grade II, LDC, Draughtsman Grade III, Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), MTS and Fatigueman.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 Notification: Headquarters, 2 Signal Training Centre, Panaji (Goa), Government of India, Ministry of Defence has published the notification for recruitment for the post of Civilian Technical Instructor, Stenographer Grade II, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Draughtsman Grade III, Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), MTS (Chowkidar), MTS (Messenger) and Fatigueman in the employment newspaper dated 03 July to 09 July 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MOD Recruitment 2021 on or before within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement .

Ministry of Defence Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application - within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement notice

Ministry of Defence Vacancy Details

Civilian Technical Instructor- 2 Posts Stenographer Grade II - 1 Post Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 17 Posts Draughtsman Grade III - 1 Post Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 12 Posts MTS (Chowkidar) - 1 Post MTS (Messenger) - 7 Posts Fatigueman - 5 Posts

Ministry of Defence Salary:

Civilian Technical Instructor -Pay Level – 5 (Rs. 29200 – 92300) Stenographer Grade II - Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100) - Lower Division Clerk - Pay Level- 2 (Rs. 19900 – 63200) Draughtsman Grade III - Pay Level- 2 (Rs. 19900 – 63200) Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Pay Level- 2 (Rs. 19900-63200) MTS (Chowkidar) - Pay Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) MTS (Messenger) - Pay Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) Fatigueman - Pay Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900)

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidate can send their duly filled application in the prescribed format to the Commandant, Headquarters, 2 Signal Training Centre, Panaji (Goa)- 403001 by Registered / Speed Post/Normal Post within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement notice in Employment News and / or other Newspapers