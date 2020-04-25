Study at Home
MKCG Medical College and Hospital Recruitment 2020: 174 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Radiographer Posts

Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College & Hospital, Brahmapur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Radiographer Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can walk in for the interview on 29 and 30 April 2020

Apr 25, 2020 18:53 IST
MKCG Medical College and Hospital Recruitment 2020
MKCG Medical College and Hospital Recruitment 2020: Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College & Hospital, Brahmapur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Radiographer Posts for the treatment of COVID - 9 patients. Eligible and interested candidates can walk in for the interview on 29 and 30 April 2020.

Important Dates

  • Walk in Interview Date - 29 and 30 April 2020
  • Time - 11 AM to 1 PM
  • Venue - O/o Superintendent MKCG Medical College Hospital, Berhampur

MKCG Medical College and Hospital Vacancy Details

  • Staff Nurse  -155
  • Lab Technician - 08
  • Radiographer - 11

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Radiographer Posts

  • Staff Nurse  - 12th passed and Diploma in GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing
  • Lab Technician - 12th passed with Science and DMLT from Govt Medical College or any other private institute recognized by Govt of Odisha or AICTE
  • Radiographer - 12th passed with Science and DMRT from Govt Medical College or any other private institute recognized by Govt of Odisha or AICTE

Age Limit:

21 to 65 Years

Pay

  • Staff Nurse - Rs. 1000/- per day
  • Lab Technician Rs. 1000/- per day
  • Radiographer Rs. 1000/- per day

How to Apply for MKCG Medical College and Hospital  Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Radiographer Jobs 2020

Eligible and interested candidates can appear in the walk-in-interview along with necessary documents at the O/o Superintendent MKCG Medical College Hospital, Berhampur on 29 April 2020 & 30 April 2020 from 11.00 AM to 01.00 PM.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital  Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Radiographer Recruitment Notification PDF 2020

Official Website

