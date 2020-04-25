MKCG Medical College and Hospital Recruitment 2020: 174 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Radiographer Posts

MKCG Medical College and Hospital Recruitment 2020: Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College & Hospital, Brahmapur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Radiographer Posts for the treatment of COVID - 9 patients. Eligible and interested candidates can walk in for the interview on 29 and 30 April 2020.

Important Dates

Walk in Interview Date - 29 and 30 April 2020

Time - 11 AM to 1 PM

Venue - O/o Superintendent MKCG Medical College Hospital, Berhampur

MKCG Medical College and Hospital Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse -155

Lab Technician - 08

Radiographer - 11

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Radiographer Posts

Staff Nurse - 12th passed and Diploma in GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing

Lab Technician - 12th passed with Science and DMLT from Govt Medical College or any other private institute recognized by Govt of Odisha or AICTE

Radiographer - 12th passed with Science and DMRT from Govt Medical College or any other private institute recognized by Govt of Odisha or AICTE

Age Limit:

21 to 65 Years

Pay

Staff Nurse - Rs. 1000/- per day

Lab Technician Rs. 1000/- per day

Radiographer Rs. 1000/- per day

How to Apply for MKCG Medical College and Hospital Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Radiographer Jobs 2020

Eligible and interested candidates can appear in the walk-in-interview along with necessary documents at the O/o Superintendent MKCG Medical College Hospital, Berhampur on 29 April 2020 & 30 April 2020 from 11.00 AM to 01.00 PM.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Radiographer Recruitment Notification PDF 2020



Official Website