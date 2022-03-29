MNRE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various Scientist Posts @mnre.gov.in,Check Eligibility

Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has invited online application for the Scientist post on its official website. Check MNRE recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MNRE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has released job notification for various Scientist E and Scientist F posts in the Employment News (26 March to 01 April 2022). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within the 30 days of the publication of the notification in the Employment News (i.e.1 May 2022).



Notification Details for MNRE Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement No:47/1/2021-Admin.I

Important Dates for MNRE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Last Date for Submission of Application: Apply within the 30 days of the publication of the notification in the Employment News (i.e.1 May 2022).

Vacancy Details for MNRE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Scientist E-04

Scientist F-04

Eligibility Criteria for MNRE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Educational Qualification:

Scientist E-Doctorate Degree in Natural Science or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university or institute.

Ten Years' experience in R&D project management, and policy regulation relevant to Renewable Energy, such as solar, wind(including offshore), hydrogen etc.

Scientist F-Doctorate Degree in Natural Science or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university or institute.

Twelve years' experience in R&D, project management, and policy regulation relevant to Renewable Energy, such as solar, wind (including offshore), hydrogen, etc.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for MNRE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with the web portal: https://careermnre.nise.res.in/ within the 30 days of the publication of the notification in the Employment News (i.e.1 May 2022). Check the notification link for details in this regards.