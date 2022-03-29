JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

MNRE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various Scientist Posts @mnre.gov.in,Check Eligibility

Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has invited online application for the Scientist post on its official website. Check MNRE recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Mar 29, 2022 12:58 IST
MNRE Recruitment 2022
MNRE Recruitment 2022

MNRE  Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has released job notification for various Scientist E and Scientist F posts in the Employment News (26 March to 01 April 2022). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within the 30 days of  the publication of the notification in the Employment News (i.e.1 May 2022).


Notification Details for MNRE Recruitment 2022 Job :
Advertisement No:47/1/2021-Admin.I
Important Dates for MNRE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : 
Last Date for Submission of Application: Apply within the 30 days of  the publication of the notification in the Employment News (i.e.1 May 2022).

Vacancy Details for MNRE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Scientist E-04 
Scientist F-04
Eligibility Criteria for MNRE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :
Educational Qualification:
Scientist E-Doctorate Degree in Natural Science or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university or institute. 
Ten Years' experience in R&D project management, and policy regulation relevant to Renewable Energy, such as solar, wind(including offshore), hydrogen etc.

Scientist F-Doctorate Degree in Natural Science or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university or institute. 
Twelve years' experience in R&D, project management, and policy regulation relevant to Renewable Energy, such as solar, wind (including offshore), hydrogen, etc.
Check the notification link for  details of the educational qualification of the posts.     

MNRE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

How to Apply for MNRE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with  the web portal: https://careermnre.nise.res.in/ within the 30 days of  the publication of the notification in the Employment News (i.e.1 May 2022). Check the notification link for details in this regards. 

Take Free Online ISRO SCIENTIST/ENGINEER 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationMNRE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various Scientist B Posts @mnre.gov.in,Check Eligibility
Notification Date29 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission1 May, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Engineering
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.