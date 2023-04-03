MP Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check MPBSE Latest News and Updates Here

MP Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: MPBSE will announce the MP 12 Arts, Science and Commerce result on the official website in online mode. MP 12th result 2023 can be checked at - mpbse.nic.in. Get latest updates here

MP Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the MP 12th result for Arts, Commerce and Science streams in online mode. MP Board 12 result 2023 will be released via press release and thereafter, it will be available on these official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mponline and mpresult.nic.in. To check the MP 12 result 2023, students have to use their roll number and application number.

Along with the MP 12th result 2023, the board also released the stream-wise statistics. Last year, 72.72% of students passed in the MP class 12th exams. Also, girls' and boys' pass percentages in MP Board 12th results are 75.64% and 69.94% respectively. The total of students who appeared for the MP 12th Arts, Science and Commerce exam was 6,29,381.

MP Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce MP Board 12th result 2023 in April/May. Students can go through the table to know MPBSE 12 result date and other related dates below -

Events Dates MP 12 result date and time April/May 2023 MP Board 12th exam March 2 to April 5, 2023

Official Links To Check MP 12th Result 2023 Online

The MPBSE mponline result 2023 is announced together for all the streams - Science Commerce, Arts and Vocational. Students appeared for the board exam can check their MP Board 12th result 2022-23 in online mode at the official website by using their respective roll numbers and application numbers. Check below the list of websites to check MP 12th result 2023 -

mpbse.nic.in

mponline

mpresult.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

How to Check MP Board 12 Result 2023 Online?

Students can check their MP board 12 result at the official websites of MPBSE. They need to use their login credentials to download the provisional MP 12 result 2023. Further, the original marksheet of MPBSE 12th Arts, Science and Commerce will be available to the respective schools. However, until the original MP 12 board marksheet releases, students can go through the steps to know how to download MP 12 result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MP Board - mpbse.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, look for MP Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) Result Link.

3rd Step - Click on the link, and a new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - On the next page, click on MPBSE 12 board result.

5th Step - In the login window, enter roll number and application number.

6th Step - Submit the same and MP board 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

7th Step - Take a printout of MP HSSC result 2023 for references.

MP Board 12th Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their MPBSE 12th marks can apply for the MP 12 answer sheet revaluation process. As per last year’s updates, the MP 12 re-evaluation form is expected to be available in June or July. To apply for MP 12 result 2023 re-evaluation, students have to pay the prescribed fee along with the documents required. The MPBSE 12 re-evaluated marks will be considered the final marks once the copies have been rechecked. The details regarding the same will be released on the official website after the declaration of MP Board 12th result 2023.

MP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2023

MPBSE also gives the provision to those students who have failed in their MP 12th board exam to appear for supplementary exams. As per updates, MP 12th board supplementary exam application is likely to be available from June 2023. Also, they are only allowed to complete the MP 12 supplemental application for two subjects. The students can appear in the MP 12 supplementary examination by filling out the application form online and paying the application fee. Further, in August, MP Board 12th supplementary result is expected to be released on the official website of MPBSE.

MP Board Inter Result 2023: Previous Year Class 12th Statistics

In 2022, a total of 6,29,381 students appeared for the MP Board 12 exam. As per the data released, 72.72% of students cleared the MP class 12th exams. In 2021, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 100% as no students were failed. Check complete MP HSSC result statistics here -

Years Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Total no. of students 2022 72.72 75.64 69.94 6,29,381 2021 100 100 100 6,60,682 2020 68.81 - - 6,60,574 2019 72.37 76.31 68.94 7,50,000 2018 68 72.33 64.39 7,65,358 2017 70.11 69.47 70.07 7,13,262 2016 69.33 73.78 65.81 7,70,884 2015 65.94 69.42 63.3 7,24,592 2014 65.88 63.31 69.5 7,01,026

MP Board Class 12th Result Topper List

It is expected that the board might release the MP 12 HSSC toppers list along with the class 12th result 2023. MPBSE board releases the overall pass percentage, result analysis, and list of toppers along with the MP 12th exam result. The state government also rewards the MP 12 toppers from each stream. Check below the table to know MP 12 stream-wise toppers list -

Rank Toppers Name Marks Stream 1 Ishita Dubey 480 Humanities 1 Pragati Mittal 494 Science - Maths 1 Khushboo Shivharey, Harshita Pandey 480 Commerce 1 Kripa, Pranjali Yadav 479 Agriculture

