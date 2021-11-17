MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card Released @peb.mp.gov.in, Direct Link Here

MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2021. All those who applied for MP PVFT 2021 can download their admit card through the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be held on 27 and 28 November 2021 at various exam centers. The candidates can download MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘Test Admit Card - Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test-2021 (PV&FT)’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter Application No. ( Max. 13 digits), Date of Birth, Captcha code, and click on the search button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card

Candidate to check Reporting/ Entry time at Centre given in the Admit Card and to reach center as per Reporting time only to avoid any crowding at the centre at the time of entry and to maintain social distancing. In the case of a candidate with a scribe, both the candidate and the scribe must bring their own mask. Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue.

A total of 251 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done through written test and interview. The candidates can directly Download MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.