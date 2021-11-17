Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card Released @peb.mp.gov.in, Direct Link Here

MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card for 251 vacancies. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date and other details here. 

Created On: Nov 17, 2021 09:16 IST
MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card Released
MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card Released

MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2021. All those who applied for MP PVFT 2021 can download their admit card through the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be held on 27 and 28 November 2021 at various exam centers. The candidates can download MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card?

  1. Visit the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification that reads ‘Test Admit Card - Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test-2021 (PV&FT)’ flashing on the homepage.
  3. It will redirect you to the new page.
  4. Enter Application  No. ( Max. 13 digits), Date of Birth, Captcha code, and click on the search button.
  5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download  MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download  MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card

Candidate to check Reporting/ Entry time at Centre given in the Admit Card and to reach center as per Reporting time only to avoid any crowding at the centre at the time of entry and to maintain social distancing.  In the case of a candidate with a scribe, both the candidate and the scribe must bring their own mask. Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue.

 

A total of 251 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done through written test and interview. The candidates can directly Download  MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.