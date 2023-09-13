MP SET Answer Key 2023 Released for Paper 1 and 2 on mppsc.mp.gov.in; Direct Link to Download PDF

MP SET 2023 Answer Key PDF: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has uploaded the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2022 on its official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. Check the process to raise objections and all details here. Download link available for the booklet series for all 34 subjects here.

MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the provisional answer key for the State Eligibility Test (SET)-2022 on its official website. It is noted that the Commission had conducted the written exam for the State Eligibility Test (SET) on August 28, 2023 across the state under the part of recruitment process for the State Eligibility Test (SET).

Exam was held in objective mode for total 34 optional subjects for different disciplines across the state. Now the Commission has uploaded all the four set of question booklet series i.e. A/B/C/D for all the 34 optional subjects on its official website-mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MP SET Answer Key 2023 Link

However, you can download the MPPSC SET Provisional Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023

All such candidates who had appeared in the different languages under the State Eligibility Test (SET) exam can download the provisional answer key available on the official website. You can download the MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023?

Step 1: Visit the website of MPPEB - mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'State Eligibility Test 2022 - Provisional Answer Key on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf on your screen.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

How to Raise Objects to MPPSC SET Answer Key?

The Commission has uploaded the provisional answer key on its official website for the exam conducted on August 28, 2023, across the state. Candidates who appeared in the exam are advised to download the answer key and match the same with their question booklet/answers. You can raise your objections regarding the answers, if any through the official website in online mode. You can raise your objections within seven days after the publishing of the notification on the official website.

Document to Attach to Raise Objection

Candidates willing to raise objections are advised to attach suitable documents/book pages/and other facts in support of their answer to the commission. You will have to provide all these documents to the link available on the official website.