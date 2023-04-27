MP TET Admit Card 2023 Out for Middle/Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test: Check Details

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released admit cards for the Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test on its official website- https://esb.mp.gov.in . Check download link.

MP TET Admit Card 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released admit cards for the Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023 on its official website. The Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test will be held from May 02, 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023 (MP TET) can download their admit card from the official website-https://esb.mp.gov.in.

However you can download the MP TET Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: MP TET Admit Card 2023





Details MP TET Exam 2023

The Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023 will be held from May 02 to May 19, 2023 across the state. You can check the detailed Paper Code Details & Time Table available on the homepage where you will get the subject wise Shift/Reporting Time/Exam Time/Paper Code and Paper Name. You can get the details Time Table for the Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023 attached here.

MP TET Exam 2023: Time Table



Login Credentials To Download Admit Card

To download the required admit card for Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test, candidates will have to provide the essential login credentials including Application No/Date of Birth and then subject name to the link on the home page. Candidates will have to select the name of the subject on the admit card download link to download the required admit card. You can get all the required login credentials from the details provided by you during the submission of application.

Steps to Download MP TET Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board at -esb.mp.gov.in/

Step 2: On the home page, go to Latest Updates section

Step 3: Click on the Link Titled- ‘Admit Card - Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023 ”

Step 4: Login via Application No. Mobile No. and Date Of Birth and Subject and click download.

Step 5: Your Hall Ticket will open on the screen, check all information correctly and take a print out of the same.