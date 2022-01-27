MP Vyapam Group 5 Result 2022 Announced @peb.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates Here

MP Vyapam Group 5 Result 2022 has been announced by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Examination Board (MPPEB) on peb.gov.in. Check list of selected candidates here.

MP Vyapam Group 5 Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the result of the Group 5 Recruitment Test 2020 Paper K Re-Exam on its website. All those who appeared in the MPPEB Group 5 Various Post Recruitment 2020 can download the final result through the official website of MPPEB.i.e. peb.gov.in.

MP Vyapam Group 5 Re Exam was conducted on 23-24 December 2021 at various exam centers. The result for the same has been uploaded on peb.gov.in. Candidates can download MP Vyapam Group 5 Re Exam Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MP Vyapam Group 5 Re Exam Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website of MPPEB.i.e. peb.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'MP Vyapam Group 5 Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your Application Number or Roll Number, Date of Birth, TAC Code, and click on the 'Search' Button. The Final Result will be displayed on the screen. Download MP Vyapam Group 5 Re Exam Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

This drive was done to recruit 2150 vacancies of Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Radiology Technician, Lab Attendant, Radiotherapy Technician, Lab Technician, OT Technician, Technician Assistant, Occupational Therapist, Ortho Technician, O.T. Assistant, O.T. Attendant, Receptionist, Dialysis Technician, Prosthetic & Orthotic Technician, Pharmacist Grade II, Dark Room Assistant, Anesthesia Technician, Cardio-Thoracic Technician, Dental Hymnist, Dental Mechanic, Dental Technician, Eye Assistant, Speech Therapist, Physiotherapist, Dresser, Dresser II, T.B. & Chest Diesis Health Visitor, Assistant Animal Medical Area Officer, Nursing Sister, Dissection Hall, and others. Candidates can directly download the final result by clicking on the provided link in this article.

