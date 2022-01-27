TNPL Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Applications Invited for Managerial Posts

TNPL Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @tnpl.com for various managerial posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

TNPL Recruitment 2022: TNPL has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Chief General Manager, General Manager, Deputy General Manager & Senior Manager (Human Resource). Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode on or before 10 February 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 10 February 2022

TNPL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Chief General Manager - 1 Post

General Manager- 1 Post

Deputy General Manager - 1 Post

Senior Manager (Human Resource)- 1 Post

TNPL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Chief General Manager - B.E / B.Tech in Chemical Engineering / Chemical Technology / Pulp and Paper Technology or Full-Time Arts / Science Degree with First Class Full Time Post Graduate Diploma in Pulp and Paper Technology or First Class Full Time Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) in Pulp and Paper Science / Technology or First Class Full Time B.Tech (Cellulose Technology) or Full-Time M.Sc. (Pulp and Paper) / M.Sc. (Cellulose and Paper Technology.)

General Manager-B.E. / B.Tech in Chemical Engineering / Chemical Technology / Pulp and Paper Technology or Arts / Science Degree with First Class Full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Pulp and Paper Technology.

Deputy General Manager - First Class Full Time Engineering Degree with First Class MBA(Marketing)/ First Class Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management or First Class Full Time MBA (Marketing) or First Class Full Time Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce with First Class MBA (Marketing) / First Class Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing

Management.

Senior Manager (Human Resource)- Full-Time Arts / Science / Engineering Degree and First Class 2 years Full

Time M.A (Social Work) with specialization in Personnel Management /Industrial Relations / Labour Welfare / HRM or Full Time Arts / Science / Engineering Degree and First Class 2 years Full-Time MBA with specialization in HR.

TNPL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Chief General Manager - minimum 52 years

General Manager-minimum 49 year

Deputy General Manager - minimum 46 years

Senior Manager (Human Resource)- 39 to 53 years

Download TNPL Recruitment 2022 Notification

How to apply for TNPL Recruitment 2022

Candidates may apply in the prescribed format by post in strict confidence superscribing the name of the post (both in Bio-data and top of the Envelope) within 15 days from the date of release of this advertisement to EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (OPERATIONS), TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT, AND PAPERS LIMITED, NO.67, MOUNT ROAD, GUINDY, CHENNAI-600 032, TAMIL NADU giving full details of age, qualification with a year of passing, experience, community, salary drawn and position being held along with copies of testimonials towards proof for the same.