MP Board 10th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE English Syllabus PDF

MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has released the MPBSE Matric English syllabus 2024. The written examination will be conducted for 75 marks and the paper will be divided into four sections A, B, C and D. In this article, we have provided the latest MPBSE Syllabus for Class 10 English along with its marks distribution pattern. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MP Board 10th English Exam pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of the article. 

MP Board Class 10 English Marking Scheme 2023-24

Find MP board class 10 English marks distribution below:

Section A Reading Skill 

10

Section - B Writing Skills 
  • Note making

4
  • Letter writing

4
  • Long composition

5
  • Picture Guided composition

3

Section - C Grammar 

10

Section D Textbooks

39

MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24

Section A Reading Skill 

Reading comprehension through unseen passages. Two unseen passages to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference and vocabulary. Thy passage may be factual, descriptive, literary or case-based. Multiple-choice questions/objective-type questions will be asked.

Section - B Writing Skills 

Note-making based on a passage. 

Letter writing. 

Formal/informal letters enable the students to identify the elements of a letter and to apply them and compose a letter. They must be able to produce clear and coherent writing in which th, development, organisation and style are appropriate to task, purpose and audience. 

Long Composition. 

Writing an essay/ article/ paragraph to enable the students to learn the presentation of a coherent argument in response to a stimulus or question and develop research, communication skills creative and critical thinking, organization of thoughts etc. 

Picture Guided Composition. 

Picture guided composition to encourage students to describe and observe details in the givei pictures. It will help reinforce vocabulary, sequencing, decoding, creative thinking am comprehension.  

Section - C Grammar 

(I) Questions on gap filling, Tenses, Prepositions, Verbs, Conjunctions, Articles, Modals Determiners etc. (II) Do as directed: Voices, Transformation of sentences, Clauses etc. 

Section D Textbooks

This section will have a variety of assessment items including multiple choice questions objective type questions, short answer type questions and long answer type questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation of the textbooks. 

The following chapters from the prescribed textbook-First Flight for 2023-24.  

S No.

TOPICS

WRITER

GENRE

1

A Letter To God

Dust Of Snow

Fire And Ice

G L Fuentes

Robert Frost

Robert Frost

Prose

Poetry

Poetry

2

Nelson Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom

A Tiger In The Zoo  

Nelson Rolbilahla Mandela Leslie Norris 

Prose

Poetry

3

Two Stories About Flying:

His First Flight 

Black Aeroplane 

How To Tell Wild Animals

The Ball Poetry

Liam O'Flaherty

Fredere Forsyth

Carolyn Wells 

Join Berryman

Prose

Prose

Poetry

Poetry

4

From The Diary Of Anne Frank

Amanda

Anne Frank

Robin Klein

Prose

Poetry

5

Glimpses Of India:

A Baker From Goa

Coorg 

Tea From Assam 

The Tree

Lucio Rodrigues

Lokesh Abrol 

Arup Kumar Datta

Adrienne Rich

Prose

Prose

Prose

Poetry

6

Mijbil The Otter

Fog

Gavin Maxwell

Carl Sandburg

Prose

Poetry

7

Madam Rides The Bus

The Tale Of Custard The Dragon 

Vallikkaiman

Ogden Nash 

Prose

Poetry

8

The Sermon At Benares

For Anne Gregory

William Butler Yeats

Prose

Poetry

9

The Proposal 

Anton Chekov

Drama

The following chapters from prescribed supplementary reader-Footprints Without Feet for 2023-24

S No

TOPICS

WRITER

1

A Triumph Of Surgery

James Herriot 

2

The Thief's Story

Ruskin Bond

3

The Midnight Visitor

Robert Arthur

4

A Question Of Trust 

Victor Canning

5

Footprints Without Feet 

H G Wells

6

The Making Of A Scientist

Robert W Peterson

7

The Necklace

Guy De Maupassant

8

Bholi

K A Abbas

9

The Book That Saved The Earth 

Claire Boiko

 

Download MPBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 10 English Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF

