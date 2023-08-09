MP Board 10th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE English Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: Students can find the Madhya Pradesh board English class 10th syllabus content and marking scheme here. Also, get the direct PDF download link and marking distribution pattern, here.

Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 10th English Syllabus and paper pattern

MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has released the MPBSE Matric English syllabus 2024. The written examination will be conducted for 75 marks and the paper will be divided into four sections A, B, C and D. In this article, we have provided the latest MPBSE Syllabus for Class 10 English along with its marks distribution pattern. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MP Board 10th English Exam pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of the article.

MP Board Class 10 English Marking Scheme 2023-24

Find MP board class 10 English marks distribution below:

Section A Reading Skill 10 Section - B Writing Skills Note making 4 Letter writing 4 Long composition 5 Picture Guided composition 3 Section - C Grammar 10 Section D Textbooks 39

MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24

Section A Reading Skill

Reading comprehension through unseen passages. Two unseen passages to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference and vocabulary. Thy passage may be factual, descriptive, literary or case-based. Multiple-choice questions/objective-type questions will be asked.

Section - B Writing Skills

Note-making based on a passage.

Letter writing.

Formal/informal letters enable the students to identify the elements of a letter and to apply them and compose a letter. They must be able to produce clear and coherent writing in which th, development, organisation and style are appropriate to task, purpose and audience.

Long Composition.

Writing an essay/ article/ paragraph to enable the students to learn the presentation of a coherent argument in response to a stimulus or question and develop research, communication skills creative and critical thinking, organization of thoughts etc.

Picture Guided Composition.

Picture guided composition to encourage students to describe and observe details in the givei pictures. It will help reinforce vocabulary, sequencing, decoding, creative thinking am comprehension.

Section - C Grammar

(I) Questions on gap filling, Tenses, Prepositions, Verbs, Conjunctions, Articles, Modals Determiners etc. (II) Do as directed: Voices, Transformation of sentences, Clauses etc.

Section D Textbooks

This section will have a variety of assessment items including multiple choice questions objective type questions, short answer type questions and long answer type questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation of the textbooks.

The following chapters from the prescribed textbook-First Flight for 2023-24.

S No. TOPICS WRITER GENRE 1 A Letter To God Dust Of Snow Fire And Ice G L Fuentes Robert Frost Robert Frost Prose Poetry Poetry 2 Nelson Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom A Tiger In The Zoo Nelson Rolbilahla Mandela Leslie Norris Prose Poetry 3 Two Stories About Flying: His First Flight Black Aeroplane How To Tell Wild Animals The Ball Poetry

Liam O'Flaherty Fredere Forsyth Carolyn Wells Join Berryman

Prose Prose Poetry Poetry 4 From The Diary Of Anne Frank Amanda Anne Frank Robin Klein Prose Poetry 5 Glimpses Of India: A Baker From Goa Coorg Tea From Assam The Tree

Lucio Rodrigues Lokesh Abrol Arup Kumar Datta Adrienne Rich

Prose Prose Prose Poetry 6 Mijbil The Otter Fog Gavin Maxwell Carl Sandburg Prose Poetry 7 Madam Rides The Bus The Tale Of Custard The Dragon Vallikkaiman Ogden Nash Prose Poetry 8 The Sermon At Benares For Anne Gregory

William Butler Yeats Prose Poetry 9 The Proposal Anton Chekov Drama

The following chapters from prescribed supplementary reader-Footprints Without Feet for 2023-24