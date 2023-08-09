MP Board 10th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE English Syllabus PDF

MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has released the MPBSE Matric English syllabus 2024. The written examination will be conducted for 75 marks and the paper will be divided into four sections A, B, C and D. In this article, we have provided the latest MPBSE Syllabus for Class 10 English along with its marks distribution pattern. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MP Board 10th English Exam pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of the article.
MP Board Class 10 English Marking Scheme 2023-24
Find MP board class 10 English marks distribution below:
|
Section A Reading Skill
|
10
|
Section - B Writing Skills
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
3
|
Section - C Grammar
|
10
|
Section D Textbooks
|
39
MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24
Section A Reading Skill
Reading comprehension through unseen passages. Two unseen passages to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference and vocabulary. Thy passage may be factual, descriptive, literary or case-based. Multiple-choice questions/objective-type questions will be asked.
Section - B Writing Skills
Note-making based on a passage.
Letter writing.
Formal/informal letters enable the students to identify the elements of a letter and to apply them and compose a letter. They must be able to produce clear and coherent writing in which th, development, organisation and style are appropriate to task, purpose and audience.
Long Composition.
Writing an essay/ article/ paragraph to enable the students to learn the presentation of a coherent argument in response to a stimulus or question and develop research, communication skills creative and critical thinking, organization of thoughts etc.
Picture Guided Composition.
Picture guided composition to encourage students to describe and observe details in the givei pictures. It will help reinforce vocabulary, sequencing, decoding, creative thinking am comprehension.
Section - C Grammar
(I) Questions on gap filling, Tenses, Prepositions, Verbs, Conjunctions, Articles, Modals Determiners etc. (II) Do as directed: Voices, Transformation of sentences, Clauses etc.
Section D Textbooks
This section will have a variety of assessment items including multiple choice questions objective type questions, short answer type questions and long answer type questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation of the textbooks.
The following chapters from the prescribed textbook-First Flight for 2023-24.
|
S No.
|
TOPICS
|
WRITER
|
GENRE
|
1
|
A Letter To God
Dust Of Snow
Fire And Ice
|
G L Fuentes
Robert Frost
Robert Frost
|
Prose
Poetry
Poetry
|
2
|
Nelson Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom
A Tiger In The Zoo
|
Nelson Rolbilahla Mandela Leslie Norris
|
Prose
Poetry
|
3
|
Two Stories About Flying:
His First Flight
Black Aeroplane
How To Tell Wild Animals
The Ball Poetry
|
Liam O'Flaherty
Fredere Forsyth
Carolyn Wells
Join Berryman
|
Prose
Prose
Poetry
Poetry
|
4
|
From The Diary Of Anne Frank
Amanda
|
Anne Frank
Robin Klein
|
Prose
Poetry
|
5
|
Glimpses Of India:
A Baker From Goa
Coorg
Tea From Assam
The Tree
|
Lucio Rodrigues
Lokesh Abrol
Arup Kumar Datta
Adrienne Rich
|
Prose
Prose
Prose
Poetry
|
6
|
Mijbil The Otter
Fog
|
Gavin Maxwell
Carl Sandburg
|
Prose
Poetry
|
7
|
Madam Rides The Bus
The Tale Of Custard The Dragon
|
Vallikkaiman
Ogden Nash
|
Prose
Poetry
|
8
|
The Sermon At Benares
For Anne Gregory
|
William Butler Yeats
|
Prose
Poetry
|
9
|
The Proposal
|
Anton Chekov
|
Drama
The following chapters from prescribed supplementary reader-Footprints Without Feet for 2023-24
|
S No
|
TOPICS
|
WRITER
|
1
|
A Triumph Of Surgery
|
James Herriot
|
2
|
The Thief's Story
|
Ruskin Bond
|
3
|
The Midnight Visitor
|
Robert Arthur
|
4
|
A Question Of Trust
|
Victor Canning
|
5
|
Footprints Without Feet
|
H G Wells
|
6
|
The Making Of A Scientist
|
Robert W Peterson
|
7
|
The Necklace
|
Guy De Maupassant
|
8
|
Bholi
|
K A Abbas
|
9
|
The Book That Saved The Earth
|
Claire Boiko
|
Download MPBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
|
Download MPBSE Class 10 English Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF