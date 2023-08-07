MP Board 10th Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Science Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023: Students can find MPBSE Revised Science Syllabus for Class 10. Also, find attached a PDF download link and marking scheme pattern.

MPBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023: This article brings to you the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education(MPBSE) updated Class 10 Science Syllabus for academic session 2023-2024. Students appearing for MPBSE Class 10 Board Examinations in 2024, must refer to this syllabus for preparation of board examinations. A PDF download link has been attached below for the same. Students can download the syllabus and save it for future reference.

We have also presented marking scheme pattern for MPBSE Class 10 Science Board Examination, here. According to this marking scheme, students can prepare for their examinations. Marking Scheme helps students in preparation for examinations and score well since it lays down which chapters are important, which topics have to be focused on, and which chapter holds what amount of marks. A breakdown of this marking pattern helps students divide and devote their time to different chapters, accordingly.

MPBSE Class 10 Science Marking Scheme

Find Madhya Pradesh Board’s Marking Scheme for Class 10 Science subject below:

Chapter Name Marks Chemical Reactions And Equation 7 Acid, Base, and Salt 6 Metals and Non-Metals 5 Carbon and its compounds 6 Biological Process 8 Control and Coordination 6 How do living beings reproduce? Heredity 6 4 Light Reflection and Refraction 8 Human Eye and Colorful World 5 Electricity 5 Magnetic Effect of Electric Current 6 Our Environment 3 Total 75

Notes:

Question No 1 to 5 will consist of 30 Objective type questions. Each question will be for 01 mark.

Question No 1- Choose the correct answer (06 marks)

Question No 2- Fill in the blanks (06 marks)

Question No 3- True or False (06 marks)

Question No 4- Match the following (06 marks)

Question No 5- Pick the odd one out (06 marks)

Questions No 6 to 17 will consist of 12 Questions. Each question will be for 02 marks.

Questions No 18 to 20 will consist of 12 Questions. Each question will be for 03 marks.

Questions No 21 to 23 will consist of 12 Questions. Each question will be for 04 marks.

MPBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-2024 in English

Chapters Chemical Reactions And Equation Acid, Base, and Salt Metals and Non-Metals Carbon and its compounds Biological Process Control and Coordination How do living beings reproduce? Heredity Light Reflection and Refraction

Human Eye and Colorful World Electricity Magnetic Effect of Electric Current Our Environment

MPBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-2024 in Hindi

विषय वस्तु रासायनिक अभिक्रियाएं एवे समीकरण अम्ल क्षार एवं लवण धातु एवं अधातु कार्बन एवं उसके यौगिक जैव प्रक्रम नियंत्रण एवं समन्वय जीव जनन कैसे करते हैं? अनुवांशिकता प्रकाश परावर्तन एवं अपवर्तन

मानव नेत्र एवं रंग बिरंगा संसारे विद्युत विद्युत धारा के चुंबकिय प्रभाव हमारा पर्यावरण

