MP Board 10th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Social Science Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023: Students can find MPBSE Revised Social Science Syllabus for Class 10. Also, find attached a PDF download link and marking scheme pattern, here.

MPBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination is the education board for Madhya Pradesh. Recently, it released its updated syllabus for classes 9,10,11, & 12, for the current academic session 2023-2024. Here, students can find attached the Revised MPBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Social Science. Also, find attached the marking scheme pattern for the same. PDF download links have been presented at the bottom of the article for future reference. Students can download the PDFs and save them for the future.

Before students onset with their preparation for Board Examinations, it is essential to look at the important resources required to face the exams. These resources are syllabus, marking scheme, sample paper, exam pattern, and previous year question papers. Without going through these resources, it is difficult to be well-prepared for examinations and cover your entire syllabus on time. A well-prepared student can score high marks in Board exams.

MPBSE Class 10 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-2024

MPBSE Class 10 Social Science Marking Scheme

Find Madhya Pradesh Board’s Marking Scheme for Class 10 Social Science subject below:

Chapter Name Marks Contemporary India-2 Resources and Development 4 Forest and Wildlife Resources 4 Water Resources 1 Agriculture 3 Mineral and Energy Resources 4 Manufacturing Industry 4 Lifelines of the National Economy 7 India and the Contemporary World-2 Rise of Nationalism in Europe 2 Nationalism in India 7 The making of a globalized world 3 Era of Industrialization 4 Printing Culture and the Modern World 4 Democratic Politics-2 Power Sharing 2 Federalism 4 Caste, Religion, and Gender Issues 2 Political Parties 4 Results of Democracy 3 Understanding of Economic Development Development 2 Sectors of the Indian Economy 4 Money and Credit 4 Globalization and Indian Economy 3 Consumer Rights - Total 75

Notes:

Question No 1 to 5 will consist of 30 Objective type questions. Each question will be for 01 mark.

Question No 1- Choose the correct answer (06 marks)

Question No 2- Fill in the blanks (06 marks)

Question No 3- True or False (06 marks)

Question No 4- Match the following (06 marks)

Question No 5- Pick the odd one out (06 marks)

Question No 6 to 17 will consist of 12 Questions. Each question will be for 02 marks.

Question No 18 to 20 will consist of 12 Questions. Each question will be for 03 marks.

Question No 21 to 23 will consist of 12 Questions. Each question will be for 04 marks.

MPBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024 in English

Chapter Name Contemporary India-2 Resources and Development Forest and Wildlife Resources Water Resources Agriculture Mineral and Energy Resources Manufacturing Industry Lifelines of the National Economy India and the Contemporary World-2 Rise of Nationalism in Europe Nationalism in India The making of a globalized world Era of Industrialization Printing Culture and the Modern World Democratic Politics-2 Power Sharing Federalism Caste, Religion, and Gender Issues Political Parties Results of Democracy Understanding of Economic Development Development Sectors of the Indian Economy Money and Credit Globalization and Indian Economy Consumer Rights

MPBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024 in Hindi

विषय वस्तु समकालीन भारत-2 संसाधन एंव विकास वन एवं वन्य जीव संसाधन जल संसाधन कृषि खनिज तथा उर्जा संसाधन विनिर्माण उद्योग राष्ट्रीय अर्थव्यवस्था की जीवन रेखाएं भारत और समकालीन विश्व-2 यूरोप में राष्ट्रवाद का उदय भारत में राष्ट्रवाद भूमण्डलीकृत विश्व का बनना औद्योगीकरण का युग मुद्रण संस्कृति और आधुनिक दुनिया लोकलांत्रिक राजनीति-2 सत्ता की साझेदारी संघवाद जाति, धर्म और लैंगिक मसले राजनीतिक दल लोकतंत्र के परिणाम आर्थिक विकास की समझ विकास भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था के क्षेत्रक मुद्रा और साख वैश्वीकरण और भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था उपभोक्ता अधिकार

