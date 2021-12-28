MPHC Admit Card 2021 Class 4 Interview (Released): Know How to Download Hall Ticket Here

Madhya Pradesh High Court will release the Group D Interview Admit Card today i.e. on 28 December 2021 on its official website - mphc.gov.in. Check update here.

MPHC Group D Interview Admit Card 2021-22: Madhya Pradesh High Court will release the Group D Interview Admit Card today i.e. on 28 December 2021 on its official website. Interview is scheduled from 01 January 2022 onwards for various Group D Posts. Candidates who have qualified successfully for the various Group D posts including Driver, Gardener, Sweeper and others can check the revised interview schedule/admit card update available on the official website of MP High Court - mphc.gov.in.

You can download the MP High Court Group D Admit Card 2021-22 after following the steps given below.

How to Download MP High Court Group D Admit Card 2021-22 Update Steps Here

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh High Court -mphc.gov.in Visit on the Exam Updates Section available on the home page. Click on the link म.प्र. के विभिन्न जिला एवं सत्र न्यायालयों में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारियों के साक्षात्कार की संशोधित तिथियों (जिलावार) के संबंध में सूचना on the home page. After clicking the related link, you will get the PDF of Interview/Viva-voce Schedule. Take Print Out of your Interview/Viva-voce Schedule and save a copy for future reference.

However you can download the MP High Court Group D Admit Card 2021-22 Update also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: MP High Court Group D Admit Card 2021-22 Update

Candidates can download their interview Admit Card from 28 December 2021 once it is uploaded on its official website. In a bid to download the Interview Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Password.

It is noted that Madhya Pradesh High Court is set to conduct the interview for various Group D posts from 01 January 2022 onward. Candidates can check the district wise interview schedule for various Grade D posts available on the official website.