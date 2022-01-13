JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

MPPEB PVFT Result 2021 Out @peb.mp.gov.in: Check Download Link

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has uploaded the result for Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2021 on peb.mp.gov.in.

Created On: Jan 13, 2022 21:51 IST
MPPEB PVFT Result 2021
MPPEB PVFT Result 2021

MP PVFT Result 2021 Out: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has uploaded the result for Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2021 on peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can download MP PVFT Result from the official website. However, MP PVFT Result Link given below:

MPPEB PVFT Result Link is given below. The candidates can download MPPEB Result through the link:

MP PVFT Result Download Link

How to Download MPPEB PVFT Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Result - Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) - 2021’
  3. Provide your ‘Application Number’or Roll Number and Date of Birth
  4. Solve the sum and click on ‘Search’ Button
  5. Download MP PVFT Result 2022

