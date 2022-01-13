MPPEB PVFT Result 2021 Out @peb.mp.gov.in: Check Download Link

MP PVFT Result 2021 Out: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has uploaded the result for Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2021 on peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can download MP PVFT Result from the official website. However, MP PVFT Result Link given below:
How to Download MPPEB PVFT Result 2021 ?
- Go to the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘Result - Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) - 2021’
- Provide your ‘Application Number’or Roll Number and Date of Birth
- Solve the sum and click on ‘Search’ Button
- Download MP PVFT Result 2022