MPPSC SES Provisional Answer Key 2021 (Released) for State Engineering Service@mppsc.mp.gov.in,Raise Objections

Madhya Pradesh PSC has released the provisional answer key  for the  State Engineering Service exam on its official website-mppsc.mp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Updated: Jul 7, 2022 09:04 IST
MPPSC SES Provisional Answer Key 2021 Download

MPPSC SES Provisional Answer Key 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key  for the  State Engineering Service Prelims Examination 2021. Commission has uploaded the PDF of all the four sets for General Studies and Engineers Subjects including Civil/Mechanical and Electrical.

Candidates  who appeared in the State Engineering Service Exam 2021 can download the answer keys through the official website of MPPSC-mppsc.nic.in.

Although you can download the MPPSC SES Provisional Answer Key 2021directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download MPPSC SES Provisional Answer Key 2021

It is noted that MPPSC had conducted the State Engineering Service Prelims Examination on 03 July 2022. Now Commission has uploaded the  PDF of the answer key for all the four sets for General Studies and Engineering Subjects on its official website.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key in online mode through the link given on the official website within the 07 day when the link active on its official website.

 

How to Download MPPSC SES Provisional Answer Key 2021

  1. Visit the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.nic.in.
  2. Click on ‘Provisional Answer Key - State Engineering Service Examination 2021’ flashing on the homepage.
  3.  A PDF will be opened.
  4. Download Provisional Answer Key - State Engineering Service Examination 2021 and save it for future reference.

