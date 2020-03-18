MPSC AMVI Answer Key 2020 @mpsc.gov.in, Submit Objection, if any

MPSC AMVI Answer Key 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer keys of preliminary exam for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector. Candidates who have appeared in MPSC AMVI Exam can download MPSC AMVI Answer Key from official website www.mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC AMVI Answer Key Download Link is also given below. Candidates can check the MPSC AMVI answers for Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D through the link.

MPSC AMVI Answer Key Download PDF 2020

MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Answer Key Notice Download



If any candidate has any doubt, they can submit their objection through offline mode. Candidates will be required to send MPSC AMVI Objection along with proof to the office of Exam Controller cum Secretary, Maharashtra Public Service Commission 5th, 7th and 8th floor, Cooprej Telephone Exchange Bldg. Maharshi Karve Marg, Cooprej, Mumbai 400021 on or before 26 March 2020.

How to Check MPSC First Answer Key 2019 for Group C Mains Exam?

Go to the MPSC official website www.mpsc.gov.in Click on the link ‘18/03/2002-2020- Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Preliminary Examination-2020 First Answer Key’, flashing on homepage A PDF will open where you check the Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D answers of the MPSC AMVI Prelims exam Download Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Answer Key

MPSC AMVI Preliminary Exam 2020 was conducted on 15 March 2020, against advertisement number 02/2020. MPSC AMVI Result will be announced by the commission after considering all the objections

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector from 17 January to 06 February 2020. A total of 240 vacancies are available in MPSC AMVI Recruitment 2020.

