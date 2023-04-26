MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)) releases the  MPSC Combine cut off in a pdf officially after the exam is over. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to ace the written exam.

Get All Details About MPSC Combine Cut Off Here.
MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is going to conduct MPSC Group B & Group C prelims exam on April 30, 2023. Candidates who will appear in the prelims exam must obtain more than the cut-off marks in order to qualify for the mains exam round. The MPSC Combine cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks required to pass the exam. The cutoff marks are different for every category and post.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.

MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023

MPSC releases the category-wise cut-off marks in order to shortlist suitable candidates for the next round i.e. mains exam round. The selection process comprises prelims and mains. Candidates who are applying for the Police Sub-Inspector post need to appear for a physical test and interview as well. So, they should also check the previous MPSC Combine cutoff to get insights into the exam trends, competition level, etc.

MPSC Combine Exam 2023 Highlights

Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can understand the key highlights of MPSC Combine recruitment below:

Organization

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)

Exam Name

MPSC Group B & Group C Exam 2023

Post

Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI)

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Prelims and Mains

MPSC Combine cut off category wise

To be out soon

Job Location

Maharashtra

MPSC Combine Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the expert analysis, difficulty level, and previous exam trends, we have shared the category-wise MPSC Combine expected cut off marks below for reference purposes.

Post

Male

Female

ASO

59-61

56-59

STI

55-58

51-54

PSI

48-50

44-47

MPSC Combine Cut Off Marks- Deciding Factors

There are a plethora of factors that play an important role in deciding the cut-off marks of the MPSC Combine exam as it is a highly competitive exam. Check the list of factors that are considered by the recruitment official to determine the cut-off marks for all the posts shared below: 

  • Number of applicants
  • Number of vacancies
  • Difficulty level of exam
  • Previous years’ cut-off trend

How to Download MPSC Combine Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official MPSC Combine cut off pdf after the declaration of the result. It is expected that the result will be released in June 2023 tentatively. Those who are going to appear for next year's exam can also download the cut-off marks to get an idea of the competition level and decide their target scores accordingly. Below, we have discussed the steps to download the cut-off marks without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPPEB.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest Updates’ link.

Step 3: Find the MPSC Combine cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future use.

MPSC Combine Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should check the MPSC Combine's previous year’s cut off marks to know about the cut-off trends over the years and difficulty level, and decide the target for their preparation. Have a look at the previous year cut off tables below:

MPSC Combine Cut Off 2022

Have a look at the MPSC combine cut off 2022 for all the posts including Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) shared below

MPSC Group B Assistant Section Officer Cut Off 2022

Have a look at the ASO MPSC Subordinate Services cut off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Category

Sub Category

Cut Off Marks

OPEN

GENERAL

53.75

FEMALE

49.00

SPORTS

37.25

SC

GENERAL

50.25

FEMALE

46.50

SPORTS

26.75

ST

GENERAL

46.00

FEMALE

39.50

DT (A)

GENERAL

53.75

FEMALE

45.75

NT (B)

GENERAL

53.75

NT (C)

GENERAL

53.75

FEMALE

49.00

OBC

GENERAL

53.75

FEMALE

49.00

SPORTS

37.25

EWS

GENERAL

53.75

FEMALE

49.00

SPORTS

37.25

DIVYANG

TYPE - D & E (Int.Dis., Mult.Dis and others)

10.87

ORPHAN

41.75

MPSC Combine Syllabus 2023, Click Here

MPSC Group B State Tax Inspector Cut Off 2022

Have a look at the STI MPSC Subordinate Services cut off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Category

Sub – Category

Prelims Cut off Marks 2022

OPEN

General

46.50

Female

41.00

Sports

22.00

SC

General

44.75

Female

39.75

Sports

15.75

ST

General

40.00

Female

33.00

Sports

9.75

DT (A)

General

46.50

Female

40.25

Sports

22.00

NT (B)

General

46.50

Female

41.00

Sports

20.00

SBC

General

46.50

Female

41.00

NT (C)

General

46.50

Female

41.00

Sports

22.00

NT (D)

General

46.50

Female

41.00

OBC

General

46.50

Female

41.00

Sports

22.00

EWS

General

46.50

Female

41.00

Sports

22.00

DIVYANG

Blindness or Low vision

35.13

Deaf, HH

30.75

Locomotor Disability and Others

40.75

TYPE - D & E (Int.Dis., Mult.Dis and others)

1.25

Orphan

23.75

MPSC Combine Salary 2023, Click Here

MPSC Group B Police Sub Inspector Cut Off 2022

Have a look at the PSI MPSC Subordinate Services cut off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Category

Sub Category

Prelims Cut Off Marks 2022

OPEN

General

48.25

Female

41.75

Sports

25.50

SC

General

44.25

Female

37.50

Sports

15.50

ST

General

39.50

Female

30.75

Sports

9.50

DT (A)

General

48.25

Female

41.00

Sports

25.25

NT (B)

General

48.25

Female

41.75

SBC

General

45.00

Female

39.00

Sports

13.25

NT (C)

General

48.25

Female

41.75

Sports

23.25

NT (D)

General

48.25

Female

41.75

Sports

25.50

OBC

General

48.25

Female

41.75

Sports

25.50

EWS

General

25.50

Female

41.75

Sports

25.50

Orphan

27.50

MPSC Combine Cut Off 2021

Have a look at the MPSC combine cut off 2021 for all the posts including Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) shared below.

MPSC Combined PSI Cut Off 2021

Have a look at the MPSC Combined PSI Cut Off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Category

Sub-Category

Cut Off Marks

OPEN

GENERAL

43.75

FEMALE

36.5

SPORTS

0.75

SC

GENERAL

36

FEMALE

11.25

SPORTS

43.75

ST

GENERAL

36.5

FEMALE

43.75

SPORTS

36.5

DT (A)

GENERAL

11.25

FEMALE

43.75

SPORTS

36.5

NT (B)

GENERAL

11.25

FEMALE

43.75

SPORTS

31.25

SBC

GENERAL

2.75

FEMALE

5.25

SPORTS

41.5

NT (C)

GENERAL

43.75

FEMALE

31.75

OBC

GENERAL

1

FEMALE

39.25

SPORTS

34.75

EWS

GENERAL

41.75

FEMALE

11.25

SPORTS

31.25

ORPHAN

4.5

  

MPSC Combined STI Cut Off Marks 2021

Have a look at the MPSC Combined STI Cut Off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Category

Sub Category

Cut Off Marks

OPEN

GENERAL

53.75

FEMALE

48.5

SPORTS

35

SC

GENERAL

50.25

FEMALE

46

SPORTS

21.75

ST

GENERAL

45

FEMALE

39

DT (A)

GENERAL

53.75

NT (B)

GENERAL

53.75

NT (C)

GENERAL

53.75

FEMALE

48.5

NT (D)

GENERAL

53.75

OBC

GENERAL

53.75

FEMALE

48.5

SPORTS

34

EWS

GENERAL

53.75

FEMALE

48.5

DIVYANG

Blindness or Low Vision

43.54

Hearing Impairment

39

Locomotor disability or Cerebral palsy

42.5

Orphan

0.75

  

MPSC Combined ASO Cut Off Marks 2021

Have a look at the MPSC Combined ASO Cut Off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Category

Sub-Category

Cut Off Marks

OPEN

GENERAL

54.75

FEMALE

49.5

SPORTS

38

SC

GENERAL

50.75

FEMALE

47.25

SPORTS

21.75

ST

GENERAL

45

FEMALE

43.25

NT (B)

GENERAL

54.75

FEMALE

44.25

SBC

GENERAL

49.75

FEMALE

45.25

NT (C)

GENERAL

54.75

NT (D)

GENERAL

54.75

FEMALE

48.75

OBC

GENERAL

54.75

FEMALE

49.5

SPORTS

34

EWS

GENERAL

54.75

FEMALE

49.5

DIVYANG

Blindness or Low Vision

43.28

Locomotor disability or Cerebral palsy

42.5

FAQ

What is MPSC Combine Cut Off?

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) releases the MPSC Combine cut off for all the categories. The MPSC Combine exam cut off are the minimum mark required to qualify for the next round.
