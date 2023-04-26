MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)) releases the MPSC Combine cut off in a pdf officially after the exam is over. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to ace the written exam.

MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is going to conduct MPSC Group B & Group C prelims exam on April 30, 2023. Candidates who will appear in the prelims exam must obtain more than the cut-off marks in order to qualify for the mains exam round. The MPSC Combine cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks required to pass the exam. The cutoff marks are different for every category and post.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.

MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023

MPSC releases the category-wise cut-off marks in order to shortlist suitable candidates for the next round i.e. mains exam round. The selection process comprises prelims and mains. Candidates who are applying for the Police Sub-Inspector post need to appear for a physical test and interview as well. So, they should also check the previous MPSC Combine cutoff to get insights into the exam trends, competition level, etc.

MPSC Combine Exam 2023 Highlights

Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can understand the key highlights of MPSC Combine recruitment below:

Organization Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Exam Name MPSC Group B & Group C Exam 2023 Post Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Application Mode Online Selection Process Prelims and Mains MPSC Combine cut off category wise To be out soon Job Location Maharashtra

MPSC Combine Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the expert analysis, difficulty level, and previous exam trends, we have shared the category-wise MPSC Combine expected cut off marks below for reference purposes.

Post Male Female ASO 59-61 56-59 STI 55-58 51-54 PSI 48-50 44-47

MPSC Combine Cut Off Marks- Deciding Factors

There are a plethora of factors that play an important role in deciding the cut-off marks of the MPSC Combine exam as it is a highly competitive exam. Check the list of factors that are considered by the recruitment official to determine the cut-off marks for all the posts shared below:

Number of applicants

Number of vacancies

Difficulty level of exam

Previous years’ cut-off trend

How to Download MPSC Combine Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official MPSC Combine cut off pdf after the declaration of the result. It is expected that the result will be released in June 2023 tentatively. Those who are going to appear for next year's exam can also download the cut-off marks to get an idea of the competition level and decide their target scores accordingly. Below, we have discussed the steps to download the cut-off marks without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPPEB.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest Updates’ link.

Step 3: Find the MPSC Combine cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future use.

MPSC Combine Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should check the MPSC Combine's previous year’s cut off marks to know about the cut-off trends over the years and difficulty level, and decide the target for their preparation. Have a look at the previous year cut off tables below:

MPSC Combine Cut Off 2022

Have a look at the MPSC combine cut off 2022 for all the posts including Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) shared below

MPSC Group B Assistant Section Officer Cut Off 2022

Have a look at the ASO MPSC Subordinate Services cut off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Category Sub Category Cut Off Marks OPEN GENERAL 53.75 FEMALE 49.00 SPORTS 37.25 SC GENERAL 50.25 FEMALE 46.50 SPORTS 26.75 ST GENERAL 46.00 FEMALE 39.50 DT (A) GENERAL 53.75 FEMALE 45.75 NT (B) GENERAL 53.75 NT (C) GENERAL 53.75 FEMALE 49.00 OBC GENERAL 53.75 FEMALE 49.00 SPORTS 37.25 EWS GENERAL 53.75 FEMALE 49.00 SPORTS 37.25 DIVYANG TYPE - D & E (Int.Dis., Mult.Dis and others) 10.87 ORPHAN 41.75

MPSC Group B State Tax Inspector Cut Off 2022

Have a look at the STI MPSC Subordinate Services cut off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Category Sub – Category Prelims Cut off Marks 2022 OPEN General 46.50 Female 41.00 Sports 22.00 SC General 44.75 Female 39.75 Sports 15.75 ST General 40.00 Female 33.00 Sports 9.75 DT (A) General 46.50 Female 40.25 Sports 22.00 NT (B) General 46.50 Female 41.00 Sports 20.00 SBC General 46.50 Female 41.00 NT (C) General 46.50 Female 41.00 Sports 22.00 NT (D) General 46.50 Female 41.00 OBC General 46.50 Female 41.00 Sports 22.00 EWS General 46.50 Female 41.00 Sports 22.00 DIVYANG Blindness or Low vision 35.13 Deaf, HH 30.75 Locomotor Disability and Others 40.75 TYPE - D & E (Int.Dis., Mult.Dis and others) 1.25 Orphan 23.75

MPSC Group B Police Sub Inspector Cut Off 2022

Have a look at the PSI MPSC Subordinate Services cut off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Category Sub Category Prelims Cut Off Marks 2022 OPEN General 48.25 Female 41.75 Sports 25.50 SC General 44.25 Female 37.50 Sports 15.50 ST General 39.50 Female 30.75 Sports 9.50 DT (A) General 48.25 Female 41.00 Sports 25.25 NT (B) General 48.25 Female 41.75 SBC General 45.00 Female 39.00 Sports 13.25 NT (C) General 48.25 Female 41.75 Sports 23.25 NT (D) General 48.25 Female 41.75 Sports 25.50 OBC General 48.25 Female 41.75 Sports 25.50 EWS General 25.50 Female 41.75 Sports 25.50 Orphan 27.50

MPSC Combine Cut Off 2021

Have a look at the MPSC combine cut off 2021 for all the posts including Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) shared below.

MPSC Combined PSI Cut Off 2021

Have a look at the MPSC Combined PSI Cut Off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Category Sub-Category Cut Off Marks OPEN GENERAL 43.75 FEMALE 36.5 SPORTS 0.75 SC GENERAL 36 FEMALE 11.25 SPORTS 43.75 ST GENERAL 36.5 FEMALE 43.75 SPORTS 36.5 DT (A) GENERAL 11.25 FEMALE 43.75 SPORTS 36.5 NT (B) GENERAL 11.25 FEMALE 43.75 SPORTS 31.25 SBC GENERAL 2.75 FEMALE 5.25 SPORTS 41.5 NT (C) GENERAL 43.75 FEMALE 31.75 OBC GENERAL 1 FEMALE 39.25 SPORTS 34.75 EWS GENERAL 41.75 FEMALE 11.25 SPORTS 31.25 ORPHAN 4.5

MPSC Combined STI Cut Off Marks 2021

Have a look at the MPSC Combined STI Cut Off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Category Sub Category Cut Off Marks OPEN GENERAL 53.75 FEMALE 48.5 SPORTS 35 SC GENERAL 50.25 FEMALE 46 SPORTS 21.75 ST GENERAL 45 FEMALE 39 DT (A) GENERAL 53.75 NT (B) GENERAL 53.75 NT (C) GENERAL 53.75 FEMALE 48.5 NT (D) GENERAL 53.75 OBC GENERAL 53.75 FEMALE 48.5 SPORTS 34 EWS GENERAL 53.75 FEMALE 48.5 DIVYANG Blindness or Low Vision 43.54 Hearing Impairment 39 Locomotor disability or Cerebral palsy 42.5 Orphan 0.75

MPSC Combined ASO Cut Off Marks 2021

Have a look at the MPSC Combined ASO Cut Off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.