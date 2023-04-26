MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is going to conduct MPSC Group B & Group C prelims exam on April 30, 2023. Candidates who will appear in the prelims exam must obtain more than the cut-off marks in order to qualify for the mains exam round. The MPSC Combine cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks required to pass the exam. The cutoff marks are different for every category and post.
In this article, candidates can know complete details of the MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.
MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023
MPSC releases the category-wise cut-off marks in order to shortlist suitable candidates for the next round i.e. mains exam round. The selection process comprises prelims and mains. Candidates who are applying for the Police Sub-Inspector post need to appear for a physical test and interview as well. So, they should also check the previous MPSC Combine cutoff to get insights into the exam trends, competition level, etc.
MPSC Combine Exam 2023 Highlights
Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can understand the key highlights of MPSC Combine recruitment below:
Organization
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
Exam Name
MPSC Group B & Group C Exam 2023
Post
Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI)
Application Mode
Online
Selection Process
Prelims and Mains
MPSC Combine cut off category wise
To be out soon
Job Location
Maharashtra
MPSC Combine Expected Cut Off Marks
Based on the expert analysis, difficulty level, and previous exam trends, we have shared the category-wise MPSC Combine expected cut off marks below for reference purposes.
Post
Male
Female
ASO
59-61
56-59
STI
55-58
51-54
PSI
48-50
44-47
MPSC Combine Cut Off Marks- Deciding Factors
There are a plethora of factors that play an important role in deciding the cut-off marks of the MPSC Combine exam as it is a highly competitive exam. Check the list of factors that are considered by the recruitment official to determine the cut-off marks for all the posts shared below:
- Number of applicants
- Number of vacancies
- Difficulty level of exam
- Previous years’ cut-off trend
How to Download MPSC Combine Cut Off?
Candidates can download the official MPSC Combine cut off pdf after the declaration of the result. It is expected that the result will be released in June 2023 tentatively. Those who are going to appear for next year's exam can also download the cut-off marks to get an idea of the competition level and decide their target scores accordingly. Below, we have discussed the steps to download the cut-off marks without any hassles:
Step 1: Go to the official website of MPPEB.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest Updates’ link.
Step 3: Find the MPSC Combine cutoff marks link and click on it.
Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future use.
MPSC Combine Previous Year Cut Off
Candidates should check the MPSC Combine's previous year’s cut off marks to know about the cut-off trends over the years and difficulty level, and decide the target for their preparation. Have a look at the previous year cut off tables below:
MPSC Combine Cut Off 2022
Have a look at the MPSC combine cut off 2022 for all the posts including Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) shared below
MPSC Group B Assistant Section Officer Cut Off 2022
Have a look at the ASO MPSC Subordinate Services cut off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.
Category
Sub Category
Cut Off Marks
OPEN
GENERAL
53.75
FEMALE
49.00
SPORTS
37.25
SC
GENERAL
50.25
FEMALE
46.50
SPORTS
26.75
ST
GENERAL
46.00
FEMALE
39.50
DT (A)
GENERAL
53.75
FEMALE
45.75
NT (B)
GENERAL
53.75
NT (C)
GENERAL
53.75
FEMALE
49.00
OBC
GENERAL
53.75
FEMALE
49.00
SPORTS
37.25
EWS
GENERAL
53.75
FEMALE
49.00
SPORTS
37.25
DIVYANG
TYPE - D & E (Int.Dis., Mult.Dis and others)
10.87
ORPHAN
41.75
MPSC Group B State Tax Inspector Cut Off 2022
Have a look at the STI MPSC Subordinate Services cut off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.
Category
Sub – Category
Prelims Cut off Marks 2022
OPEN
General
46.50
Female
41.00
Sports
22.00
SC
General
44.75
Female
39.75
Sports
15.75
ST
General
40.00
Female
33.00
Sports
9.75
DT (A)
General
46.50
Female
40.25
Sports
22.00
NT (B)
General
46.50
Female
41.00
Sports
20.00
SBC
General
46.50
Female
41.00
NT (C)
General
46.50
Female
41.00
Sports
22.00
NT (D)
General
46.50
Female
41.00
OBC
General
46.50
Female
41.00
Sports
22.00
EWS
General
46.50
Female
41.00
Sports
22.00
DIVYANG
Blindness or Low vision
35.13
Deaf, HH
30.75
Locomotor Disability and Others
40.75
TYPE - D & E (Int.Dis., Mult.Dis and others)
1.25
Orphan
23.75
MPSC Group B Police Sub Inspector Cut Off 2022
Have a look at the PSI MPSC Subordinate Services cut off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.
Category
Sub Category
Prelims Cut Off Marks 2022
OPEN
General
48.25
Female
41.75
Sports
25.50
SC
General
44.25
Female
37.50
Sports
15.50
ST
General
39.50
Female
30.75
Sports
9.50
DT (A)
General
48.25
Female
41.00
Sports
25.25
NT (B)
General
48.25
Female
41.75
SBC
General
45.00
Female
39.00
Sports
13.25
NT (C)
General
48.25
Female
41.75
Sports
23.25
NT (D)
General
48.25
Female
41.75
Sports
25.50
OBC
General
48.25
Female
41.75
Sports
25.50
EWS
General
25.50
Female
41.75
Sports
25.50
Orphan
27.50
MPSC Combine Cut Off 2021
Have a look at the MPSC combine cut off 2021 for all the posts including Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) shared below.
MPSC Combined PSI Cut Off 2021
Have a look at the MPSC Combined PSI Cut Off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.
Category
Sub-Category
Cut Off Marks
OPEN
GENERAL
43.75
FEMALE
36.5
SPORTS
0.75
SC
GENERAL
36
FEMALE
11.25
SPORTS
43.75
ST
GENERAL
36.5
FEMALE
43.75
SPORTS
36.5
DT (A)
GENERAL
11.25
FEMALE
43.75
SPORTS
36.5
NT (B)
GENERAL
11.25
FEMALE
43.75
SPORTS
31.25
SBC
GENERAL
2.75
FEMALE
5.25
SPORTS
41.5
NT (C)
GENERAL
43.75
FEMALE
31.75
OBC
GENERAL
1
FEMALE
39.25
SPORTS
34.75
EWS
GENERAL
41.75
FEMALE
11.25
SPORTS
31.25
ORPHAN
4.5
MPSC Combined STI Cut Off Marks 2021
Have a look at the MPSC Combined STI Cut Off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.
Category
Sub Category
Cut Off Marks
OPEN
GENERAL
53.75
FEMALE
48.5
SPORTS
35
SC
GENERAL
50.25
FEMALE
46
SPORTS
21.75
ST
GENERAL
45
FEMALE
39
DT (A)
GENERAL
53.75
NT (B)
GENERAL
53.75
NT (C)
GENERAL
53.75
FEMALE
48.5
NT (D)
GENERAL
53.75
OBC
GENERAL
53.75
FEMALE
48.5
SPORTS
34
EWS
GENERAL
53.75
FEMALE
48.5
DIVYANG
Blindness or Low Vision
43.54
Hearing Impairment
39
Locomotor disability or Cerebral palsy
42.5
Orphan
0.75
MPSC Combined ASO Cut Off Marks 2021
Have a look at the MPSC Combined ASO Cut Off marks for all the categories shared below for the reference of the candidates.
Category
Sub-Category
Cut Off Marks
OPEN
GENERAL
54.75
FEMALE
49.5
SPORTS
38
SC
GENERAL
50.75
FEMALE
47.25
SPORTS
21.75
ST
GENERAL
45
FEMALE
43.25
NT (B)
GENERAL
54.75
FEMALE
44.25
SBC
GENERAL
49.75
FEMALE
45.25
NT (C)
GENERAL
54.75
NT (D)
GENERAL
54.75
FEMALE
48.75
OBC
GENERAL
54.75
FEMALE
49.5
SPORTS
34
EWS
GENERAL
54.75
FEMALE
49.5
DIVYANG
Blindness or Low Vision
43.28
Locomotor disability or Cerebral palsy
42.5