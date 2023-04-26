MPSC Combine 2023: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

MPSC Combine Salary after 7th Pay Commission: The MPSC Combine in hand salary for PSI, STI, and ASO post ranges between Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month. Check more details about allowances, benefits, and job profile here.

Get All Details About MPSC Combine Salary Here.

MPSC Combine Salary 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducts a joint pre-examination known as the ‘MPSC Subordinate Services (Combined)' to recruit eligible candidates for various posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI). The selection process includes stages i.e preliminary, mains, and/or physical test/ interview rounds.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the examination can go through the detailed salary of all the posts to get an idea about the remuneration offered under the 7th pay commission. The MPSC Combine in hand salary for PSI, STI, and ASO posts ranges between Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month.

In this article, we will discuss the MPSC Combine salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances for the ease of the aspirants.

MPSC Combine Salary in Hand

The candidates selected for MPSC Subordinate Services posts can expect a basic pay of Rs 38,600 and a gross salary of Rs 67,131. However, the MPSC combine in-hand salary is determined by the formulae i.e gross salary minus all deductions. Thus, the MPSC Combine monthly salary would range between Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month after including all the allowances. Below, we have shared the post-wise salary in hand in detail:

Post Name MPSC Combine In hand Salary MPSC Group B Assistant Section Officer Salary Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month MPSC Group B State Tax Inspector Salary Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month MPSC Group B Police Sub Inspector Salary Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month

MPSC Combine Syllabus 2023, Click Here

MPSC Combine Salary Structure 2023

The MPSC Subordinate Services salary structure includes various elements including basic pay, HRA, DA, TA, and other perks and allowances. Check the salary structure for the MPSC combined group B post below:

Basic Salary Rs 38,600 DA (34%) Rs 13,158 HRA (Class X 27%) Rs 10,549 TA Rs 3600 DA on TA 1224 Gross Salary Rs 67,131

MPSC Combine Salary 2023- Perks & Allowances

From the table for gross salary above, we can see that appointed candidates will also be able to enjoy different perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Let us look at the MPSC Combine Group B allowances and benefits offered to Group B officials are listed below:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Medical Facility

Transport Allowance (TA)

Pension Scheme

Provident Fund (PF)

Loan Facility

Gratuity

Insurance

Children Education Allowance

MPSC Combine Job Profile 2023

Each post comes with a different job profile and numerous allowances. However, the appointed candidates are allocated roles and responsibilities as per their respective posts. Have a look at the table to know the post-wise MPSC Combine Job Profile shared below: