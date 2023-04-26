MPSC Combine 2023: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

MPSC Combine Salary after 7th Pay Commission: The MPSC Combine in hand salary for PSI, STI, and ASO post ranges between Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month. Check more details about allowances, benefits, and job profile here.

MPSC Combine Salary 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducts a joint pre-examination known as the ‘MPSC Subordinate Services (Combined)' to recruit eligible candidates for various posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI). The selection process includes stages i.e preliminary, mains, and/or physical test/ interview rounds.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the examination can go through the detailed salary of all the posts to get an idea about the remuneration offered under the 7th pay commission. The MPSC Combine in hand salary for PSI, STI, and ASO posts ranges between Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month.

In this article, we will discuss the MPSC Combine salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances for the ease of the aspirants.

MPSC Combine Salary in Hand

The candidates selected for MPSC Subordinate Services posts can expect a basic pay of Rs 38,600 and a gross salary of  Rs 67,131. However, the MPSC combine in-hand salary is determined by the formulae i.e gross salary minus all deductions. Thus, the MPSC Combine monthly salary would range between Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month after including all the allowances. Below, we have shared the post-wise salary in hand in detail:

Post Name

MPSC Combine In hand Salary

MPSC Group B Assistant Section Officer Salary

Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month

MPSC Group B State Tax Inspector Salary

Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month

MPSC Group B Police Sub Inspector Salary

Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month

MPSC Combine Salary Structure 2023

The MPSC Subordinate Services salary structure includes various elements including basic pay, HRA, DA, TA, and other perks and allowances. Check the salary structure for the MPSC combined group B post below:

Basic Salary

Rs 38,600

DA (34%)

Rs 13,158

HRA (Class X 27%)

Rs 10,549

TA

Rs 3600

DA on TA

1224

Gross Salary

Rs 67,131

MPSC Combine Salary 2023- Perks & Allowances

From the table for gross salary above, we can see that appointed candidates will also be able to enjoy different perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Let us look at the MPSC Combine Group B allowances and benefits offered to Group B officials are listed below:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA) 
  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)
  • Medical Facility
  • Transport Allowance (TA) 
  • Pension Scheme  
  • Provident Fund (PF) 
  • Loan Facility
  • Gratuity
  • Insurance
  • Children Education Allowance

MPSC Combine Job Profile 2023

Each post comes with a different job profile and numerous allowances. However, the appointed candidates are allocated roles and responsibilities as per their respective posts. Have a look at the table to know the post-wise MPSC Combine Job Profile shared below:

Post name

Job Profile

Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

To manage and maintain data records, computations, etc

To maintain coordination among different offices

To submit reports to the Chief planning office

To perform different censuses whenever required

State Tax Inspector (STI)

To offer guidance about applying taxation legislation

To manage all the junior clerical and technical staff.

To evaluate financial accounts and other documents

To maintain budgets and other resources

To conduct an investigation of potential fraud activity through interviews, research, etc.

Police Sub Inspector (PSI)

To register an FIR against an individual

To conduct an investigation of all cases under the Indian Penal Code, etc

Ton arrest without or with a warrant

Has the right to ask individuals to submit any required documents during an investigation.

FAQ

What is the salary of MPSC combined posts?

The MPSC Combine salary would range between Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month after including all the allowances for the posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI).

What are the allowances offered in the MPSC Combine posts?

Some allowances include Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Medical Facility, Transport Allowance (TA), and Pension Scheme are offered along with the basic pay.

What are the key responsibilities of a Sales Tax Inspector appointed under the Maharashtra government?

The MPSC Combine job profile for the Sales Tax Inspector post includes offering guidance about applying taxation legislation, managing all the junior clerical and technical staff, evaluating financial accounts and other documents, etc.

What is the probation period for the MPSC Group B Post?

The probation period for various government posts in the MPSC is up to 2 years. After the successful completion of the probation, candidates secure permanent posts in the commission.

