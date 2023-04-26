MPSC Combine 2023: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

MPSC Combine Salary 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducts a joint pre-examination known as the ‘MPSC Subordinate Services (Combined)' to recruit eligible candidates for various posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI). The selection process includes stages i.e preliminary, mains, and/or physical test/ interview rounds.
Candidates who are willing to apply for the examination can go through the detailed salary of all the posts to get an idea about the remuneration offered under the 7th pay commission. The MPSC Combine in hand salary for PSI, STI, and ASO posts ranges between Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month.
In this article, we will discuss the MPSC Combine salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances for the ease of the aspirants.
MPSC Combine Salary in Hand
The candidates selected for MPSC Subordinate Services posts can expect a basic pay of Rs 38,600 and a gross salary of Rs 67,131. However, the MPSC combine in-hand salary is determined by the formulae i.e gross salary minus all deductions. Thus, the MPSC Combine monthly salary would range between Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month after including all the allowances. Below, we have shared the post-wise salary in hand in detail:
|
Post Name
|
MPSC Combine In hand Salary
|
MPSC Group B Assistant Section Officer Salary
|
Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month
|
MPSC Group B State Tax Inspector Salary
|
Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month
|
MPSC Group B Police Sub Inspector Salary
|
Rs 38,600- Rs 1,22,800 per month
MPSC Combine Salary Structure 2023
The MPSC Subordinate Services salary structure includes various elements including basic pay, HRA, DA, TA, and other perks and allowances. Check the salary structure for the MPSC combined group B post below:
|
Basic Salary
|
Rs 38,600
|
DA (34%)
|
Rs 13,158
|
HRA (Class X 27%)
|
Rs 10,549
|
TA
|
Rs 3600
|
DA on TA
|
1224
|
Gross Salary
|
Rs 67,131
MPSC Combine Salary 2023- Perks & Allowances
From the table for gross salary above, we can see that appointed candidates will also be able to enjoy different perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Let us look at the MPSC Combine Group B allowances and benefits offered to Group B officials are listed below:
- Dearness Allowance (DA)
- House Rent Allowance (HRA)
- Medical Facility
- Transport Allowance (TA)
- Pension Scheme
- Provident Fund (PF)
- Loan Facility
- Gratuity
- Insurance
- Children Education Allowance
MPSC Combine Job Profile 2023
Each post comes with a different job profile and numerous allowances. However, the appointed candidates are allocated roles and responsibilities as per their respective posts. Have a look at the table to know the post-wise MPSC Combine Job Profile shared below:
|
Post name
|
Job Profile
|
Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
|
To manage and maintain data records, computations, etc
To maintain coordination among different offices
To submit reports to the Chief planning office
To perform different censuses whenever required
|
State Tax Inspector (STI)
|
To offer guidance about applying taxation legislation
To manage all the junior clerical and technical staff.
To evaluate financial accounts and other documents
To maintain budgets and other resources
To conduct an investigation of potential fraud activity through interviews, research, etc.
|
Police Sub Inspector (PSI)
|
To register an FIR against an individual
To conduct an investigation of all cases under the Indian Penal Code, etc
Ton arrest without or with a warrant
Has the right to ask individuals to submit any required documents during an investigation.