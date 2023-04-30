MPSC Group B Exam Analysis 2023: Check Combine Paper Review, Good Attempts, Difficulty Level and More

MPSC Group B Exam Analysis 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has successfully concluded the MPSC Subordinate Services (Combined) prelims exam on April 30, 2023. Check the MPSC Combined exam difficulty level, number of good attempts, topics asked, and questions' weightage.

Get Detailed MPSC Group B Combined Exam Analysis 2023 Here.
Get Detailed MPSC Group B Combined Exam Analysis 2023 Here.

MPSC Group B Exam Analysis 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is concluding the MPSC Subordinate Services (Combined) prelims exam on April 30, 2023 for the recruitment of various posts i.e., Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI). The selection process comprises two stages i.e. prelims and mains. However, candidates who are applying for the Police Sub-Inspector post need to appear for a physical test and interview as well.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has prepared a detailed MPSC Combined prelims exam analysis 2023 on the basis of the feedback of the aspirants who appeared for the prelims exam this year. 

In this article, we have shared the MPSC Combine Group B 2023 exam analysis to provide insights into good attempts, difficulty levels, and expected cut-off.

Career Counseling

MPSC Combine Exam Analysis 2023: Highlights

This year, the MPSC Combined 2023 prelims exam was conducted in a single shift with a composite duration of 1 hour. The maximum marks for the prelims exam are 100. The overall difficulty level of the prelims exam over the previous 5 years has been reported to be moderate level.

  • The MPSC combined prelims exam is an objective type test.
  • The prelims paper shall be common to all the posts.
  • The exam duration will be 1 hour.
  • The exam consists of a total of 100 questions for 100 marks.
  • There shall be negative marking of 1/4 for every incorrect answer.

MPSC Combined Prelims Exam Analysis 2023

Based on the feedback of aspirants who have attempted the MPSC Combined Group B 2023 exam, the overall good number of attempts has been reported  ……………. (To be updated) this year. Whereas, the overall difficulty level of the exam has been …… (to be updated).

MPSC Combine Exam Analysis 2023: Section-wise Review

Have a look at the section-wise analysis of the MPSC combined prelims exam shared below:

History

There were (….) questions asked in the History section. The difficulty level of the History section was ……. Mentioned below are the history topics asked in the exam.

Topics Topics
to be updated to be updated

Geography

There were (….) questions asked in the Geography section. The difficulty level of the Geography section was ……. Mentioned below are the geography topics asked in the exam.

Topics Topics
to be updated to be updated

Indian Polity

There are (….) questions asked in the Indian Polity section. The difficulty level of the Indian Polity section was ……. Mentioned below are the Indian Polity topics asked in the exam.

Topics Topics
to be updated to be updated

Indian Economy

There are (….) questions asked in the Indian Economy section. The difficulty level of the Indian Economy section was ……. Mentioned below are the Indian Economy topics asked in the exam.

Topics Topics
to be updated to be updated

Science

There are (….) questions asked in the science section. The difficulty level of the science section was ……. Mentioned below are the science topics asked in the exam.

Topics Topics
to be updated to be updated

Current Affairs

There are (….) questions asked in the current affairs section. The difficulty level of the current affairs section was ……. Mentioned below are the current affairs topics asked in the exam.

Topics Topics
to be updated to be updated

Arithmetic and IQ test

There are (….) questions asked in the arithmetic and IQ section. The difficulty level of arithmetic and IQ section was ……. Mentioned below are the arithmetic and IQ topics asked in the exam.

Topics Topics
to be updated to be updated

MPSC Group B Exam Analysis 2023: Question Marks Weightage

As per the MPSC Combined exam analysis, the question weightage for all the subject is as follows:

Subject

No. of questions

History

 to be updated

Geography

 to be updated

Polity

 to be updated

Economy

 to be updated

General Science

 to be updated

Current Affairs (National + International)

 to be updated

Aptitude & Reasoning

 to be updated

Total Question

100

MPSC Combined Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

This year, the most number of good attempts were seen in <subject>. Check below the number of good attempts for all the subjects:

Subject

Number of Good Attempts

History

 to be updated

Geography

 to be updated

Polity

 to be updated

Economy

 to be updated

General Science

 to be updated

Current Affairs (National + International)

 to be updated

Aptitude & Reasoning

 to be updated

Overall

 to be updated

MPSC Combine Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

This year, <Subject> was reported to be most difficult. Check the detailed difficulty level analysis for all the subjects below:

Subject

Difficulty Level

History

 to be updated

Geography

 to be updated

Polity

 to be updated

Economy

 to be updated

General Science

 to be updated

Current Affairs (National + International)

 to be updated

Aptitude & Reasoning

 to be updated

Overall

 to be updated

Click here for MPSC Combine Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

MPSC Combine Exam Expected Cut Off 2023

Along with the exam analysis, candidates can also check the expected MPSC Combined cut off marks in order to determine their performance level and qualifying chances. After reviewing all the factors that determine the cutoff marks and exam analysis by the experts, we have provided below the expected cutoff marks for reference purposes.

Category

Expected Cut Off

General

 to be updated

OBC

 to be updated

SC

 to be updated

ST

 to be updated

Previous Year MPSC Combine Exam 2022 Exam Analysis

Last year, candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the prelims exam was moderate. The number of good attempts in the prelims exam was between 60-70 questions with 90% accuracy. Check the MPSC Combined 2022 exam analysis for the prelims exam below:

 

Subject

No. of questions

Difficulty Level

History

15

Easy

Geography

15

Easy

Polity

10

Easy

Economy

15

Moderate

General Science

15

Difficult

Current Affairs (National + International)

15

Difficult

Aptitude & Reasoning

15

Easy to Moderate

Total Question

100

Moderate

FAQ

What is MPSC Combine Exam Analysis 2023?

The MPSC Combine Exam Analysis 2023 is a detailed review of the number of questions asked in each subject, the number of questions attempted by candidates, topics asked, difficulty level, etc. In this blog, we have shared the detailed exam analysis of MPSC Combine Exam 2023.

What is the overall difficulty level of the MPSC Combine Exam 2023?

The difficulty level of the MPSC Combine prelims exam is (to be updated) based on the expert analysis of the difficulty level and feedback of candidates who attempted the exam.

What is the overall number of good attempts as per the MPSC Combine Exam Analysis 2023?

This year, the MPSC Combine Exam 2023 good attempts were as follows: History (...), Geography (...), Polity (...), Economy (...), General Science (...), etc.

How to check the previous year's MPSC Combine Exam Analysis?

The detailed MPSC Combine exam previous year's analysis of 2022 has been shared by the Exam Prep team of Jagran Josh. This paper analysis consists of number of questions along with the difficulty level, number of good attempts, and more.

What is the importance of MPSC Combine Exam Analysis?

Candidates should check the previous year's exam analysis in their preparation. The MPSC Combine prelims exam is a highly competitive exam. Over the past years, the exam has been reported to be moderate level. Hence, it is crucial for candidates to understand the type of questions asked often, question weightage, etc through the MPSC Combine Exam Analysis.

Take Free Online Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next