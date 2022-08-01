MPSC Group C Mains Hall Ticket 2022 (Out) @mpsconline.gov.in, Download Here

MPSC Group C Mains Hall Ticket 2022 has been released by  Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC.: Candidates can check the admit card link, and steps to download the hall ticket here.

MPSC Group C Mains Hall Ticket 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card of Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Mains Examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download MPSC Group C Admit Card by visiting the MPSC Online Website i.e. mpsconline.gov.in.

MPSC Group C Mains Hall Ticket Link is given in the article below. The candidates can download Maharashtra Group C Mains Admit Card through the provided below:

MPSC Group C Mains Hall Ticket Download Link

MPSC Group C Mains Notice

How to Download MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of MPSC i.e. mpsconline.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘Login’ Button and enter your ‘Registered Email Id or Mobile Number’
  3. Download MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card
  4. Take a print out of the application form

MPSC Group C Mains Exam Paper will be held from 06 August 2022 to 17 September 2022.

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam was held on 03 April 2022 and the result was declared in June 2022. A total of 21075 candidates were qualified to appear in the Maharashtra Group-C Services Mains Exam.

MPSC Group C Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 900 Group C Posts in the month of December 2021. MPSC Group C Notification was published on 22 December 2021. The commission had invited the applications on its website i.e. mpsc.gov.in.

 

