MPSC Recruitment 2020-21 for 327 LDA, JE, Typist and Other Posts, Apply Online @mpsc.nic.in

MPSC Recruitment 2020-21: Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications for various posts including LDA, JE, Typist and Other Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode on mpsc.nic.in on or before 02 February 2021.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application for Submission: 02 February 2021 upto 5:00 pm

Meghalaya PSC) Vacancy Details

LDA - 96

L.D. Assistant - 48

Typist - 18

Junior Divisional Accountant - 69

Assistant Engineer - 35

Junior Engineer - 01

Enforcement Inspector - 02

Sub- Inspector of Supply - 01

Accounts Assistant - 03

Assistant Director of Survey - 02

Statistical Officer - 02

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer - 24

Computer Programmer - 01

Junior Duty Post - 04

Superintendent - 01

Scientific Officer - 01

Biometrician - 01

Senior Scientific Assistant - 01

Fishery Officer - 05

Motor Vehicle Inspector - 03

Block Extension Educator - 01

Soil & Water Conservation Ranger - 08

Eligibility Criteria for LDA, JE, Typist and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

LDA - Graduate in any stream

L.D. Assistant - Class 12th H.S.S.L.C.

Typist H.S.L.C/S.S.L.C

Junior Divisional Accountant - Graduate in any stream

Accounts Assistant - Graduate in Commerce

Assistant Engineer - B.E/B.Tech (Civil)

Junior Engineer - Diploma holder in Civil Engineering

Enforcement Inspector - Graduate in any stream

Sub- Inspector of Supply - Graduate in any stream

Assistant Director of Survey - B.Sc with Mathematics and Physic or B.E(Civil)

Statistical Officer -Masters Degree in Eco/Stat/Math or Commerce with Economic/Stat/Math as one of the subject.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer - B.V.Sc Degree in Veterinary Science

Computer Programmer B.E./B.Tech(Computer Science/ Communications & Electronics/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Telecommunications) and M.C.A

Junior Duty Post - Graduate in any discipline

Superintendent - Master’s Degree in Social Work

Scientific Officer - M.Sc in Botany/ Zoology/ Bio-Chemistry/ Bio-Technology/Physical Anthropology/ M.Sc ( Forensic Science with honours in Bio-Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology/ Bio-Technology/ Physical Anthropology at the degree level.

Biometrician - MSG/Post Graduate in Mathematics, Statistics, Forestry

Senior Scientific Assistant - M.Sc in Botany/ Zoology/ Bio-Chemistry/ Bio-Technology/Physical Anthropology/ M.Sc ( Forensic Science with honours in Bio-Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology/ Bio-Technology/ Physical Anthropology at the degree level.

Fishery Officer - B.F.Sc or B.Sc (Pisciculture/Fishery Science)

Motor Vehicle Inspector - Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobile Engineering

Block Extension Educator - Graduate in any discipline

Soil & Water Conservation Ranger - B.Sc with Physics. Chemistry. Geology. Botany. Zoology. Environmental Science. OR Diploma course in Civil Engineering/ Agriculture/ Forestry

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

For more information, check detailed notification link

How to Apply for Meghalaya PSC Recruitment 2020 for LDA, JE, Typist and Other Posts ?

The eligible persons can apply for the posts through the online mode on or before 02 February till 5:00 pm.

Meghalaya PSC Recruitment Notification PDF



Online Application Link

Fee: