MPSC Recruitment 2023: 8169 Vacancies for for Clerk-Typist and Other Posts

MPSC Recruitment 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is hiring 8169 Section Officer, State Tax Inspector, Police Sub-Inspector, Sub Registrar (Grade-1)/Inspector of Stamps, Sub Inspector-State Excise, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk-Typist . Candidates can check the notification, vacancy break -up, eligibility and other details in the article.

MPSC Recruitment 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) published a notification for recruitment for 8169 Group C and Group D vacancies for the post of Section Officer, State Tax Inspector, Police Sub-Inspector, Sub Registrar (Grade-1)/Inspector of Stamps, Sub Inspector-State Excise, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk-Typist Posts on its official website i.e. mpsc.gov.in. Out of the total notified vacancies, 7034 vacancies are available for Clerk Typists.

Other than this, 78 vacancies of Assistant Room Officer are to be filled, 159 posts vacancies of State Tax Inspector in the Finance Department and 374 posts of Police Sub-Inspector of Planetary Department will be filled. Also, a total of 6 posts of Sub Inspector State Excise of Home Department are to be filled.

Candidates who want to get the job can apply online for these posts on or before 14 February 2023 at mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organization Maharashtra Public Service Commission Post Name Section Officer, State Tax Inspector, Police Sub-Inspector, Sub Registrar (Grade-1)/Inspector of Stamps, Sub Inspector-State Excise, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, Clerk-Typist Posts Number of Vacancies 8169 Selection Process Prelims Exam, Mains Exam Application Last Date 14 February 2023 MPSC Website mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Recruitment Notification 2023

The candidates can check the details regarding the MPSC Vacancy 2023 in the notification link provided below:

MPSC Recruitment Notification Download Click Here

MPSC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application 14 February 2023 MPSC Prelims Exam Date 30 April 2023 MPSC Mains Group B Exam Date 02 September 2023 MPSC Mains Group C Exam Date 09 September 2023

MPSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details in the table given below:

Post Name Department Number of Vacancies

Assistant Room Officer Ministry, MPSC 78 State Tax Inspector Finance Department 159 Sub-Inspector of Police Home Department 374 Sub Registrar (Grade-1)/Inspector of Stamps Revenue and Forest Department 49 Second Inspector, State Excise Home Department 06 Technical Assistant Finance Department 01 Tax Assistant Finance Department 468 Clerk-typist Ministry and Others 7034 Total 8169

MPSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a graduate. Candidates seeking to apply for Tax Assistant and Clerk Typist should have a typing speed of 30 SPM and an English typing speed of 40 SPM.

Age Limit:

Assistant Room Officer, Second Inspector, State Excise, Tax Assistant - 18 to 38 years

State Tax Inspector, Sub Registrar, Technical Assistant, Clerk Typist - 19 to 38 years

Sub Inspector of Police - 19 to 31 years

MPSC Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Prelims Exam and Mains Exam.

How to Apply for MPSC Recruitment 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website MPSC on or before 14 Feb 2023.