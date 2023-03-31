MPSC Forest Service 2021 Merit List OUT, Get Direct Link to Download PDF

MPSC Forest Service Result 2021: Merit List of State Forest Service 2021 has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. Know here the process how to download Merit List and other details .

MPSC Forest Service Result 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the Merit List for Maharashtra Forest Service Exam 2021 on its official website - https://mpsc.gov.in/ a total of 224 candidates are provisionally selected. Candidates can check their candidature from the list. In the list, the commission has released the Name, Roll No., and total marks of candidates selected. Candidates can download the Merit List by following the steps given below

How to Download the MPSC Forest Service Result 2021: Merit List

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission at- https://mpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the home page click on the link titled - “MAHARASHTRA FOREST SERVICES MAIN EXAMINATION - 2021 General Merit List”

Step 3: A PDF list of candidates featuring their Name, Roll No. and Marks will appear.

Step 4: Check your Result and download the PDF Notification. Candidates can also download the PDF of the list from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to download the MPSC Forest Service 2021 Merit List PDF Click Here Direct Link to download the MPSC Forest Service 2021 exam notice Click Here

Candidates are advised that along with the result an official notice has also been released. Candidates need to go through the official notice regarding the result. Result is subjected to court orders and final result will be declared soon.