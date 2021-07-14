MPSC State Service Final Answer Key 2021 Out @mpsc.gov.in, Check Download Link

MPSC State Service Final Answer Key has been released Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has uploaded on mpsc.gov.in. Check Details Here

MPSC State Service Final Answer Key 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has uploaded the final answer keys of State Service Prelims Exam 2021. Candidates can download MPSC Answer Key from the official website of MPSC i.e. mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC State Service Final Answer Key Links are given below. The candidates can download MPSC State Service Prelims Final Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

MPSC State Service Final Answer Key Download Link for Paper 1

MPSC State Service Final Answer Key Download Link for Paper 2

MPSC State Service Prelims Exam was held on 21 March 2021 and the first answer key was released on25 March 2021.

MPSC State Service Prelims Result is also expected to be released on the official website.

MPSC State Service Recruitment 2021 is being to fill up the vacncies for the post of Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project officer, Deputy Education Officer, Maharashtra Education Department , Class Officer, Deputy Superintendent, Land Record, Deputy Superintendent, State Excise Fee, Naib Tehsildar and Other.

How to Download MPSC State Service Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website of MPSC - www.mpsc.gov.in

Click on the link - ‘State Service Preliminary Examination-2020- Paper-1- Final Key’ and ‘State Service Preliminary Examination-2020- Paper-2- Final Key’ given under ‘Latest Updates’

Download MPSC Final Answer Key PDF

Take a print out for future use