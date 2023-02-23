MPTET Admit Card 2023 Released: Direct Link to Download Varg1 Call Letter, Check Exam Date

MPTET Admit Card 2023: Know here how to download MPTET Varg1 Hall Ticket along with exam date schedule and other details.

MPTET Admit Card 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released Admit Cards for the vacancies of Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who are to appear in the MPTET 2023 can download their Hall Tickets from the official website of the MPPEB at - esb.mp.gov.in The Admit Cards have been released for the MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test.

The MPTET Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 1 March 2023 in two shifts and exam timing are - 9 AM to 11.30 AM - Shift 1 and 3 PM to 05.30 PM - Shift 2.

How to Download MPTET Hall Ticket 2023

The Hall Ticket for MPTET for posts of MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test can be downloaded from the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board -esb.mp.gov.in

Candidates can download the MPTET Admit Card 2023 by following the steps mentioned below.

Steps to Download MP TET Varg 1 Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board at -esb.mp.gov.in/

Step 2: On the home page, go to Latest Updates section

Step 3: Click on the Link Titled- ‘Admit Card- High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023”

Step 4: Login via Application No. Mobile No. and Date Of Birth and Subject and click download.

Step 5: Your Hall Ticket will open on the screen, check all information correctly and take a print out of the same.

Alternatively Hall Ticket can also be downloaded from the Direct Link given below-

Direct Link to Download MPTET Admit Card 2023

Along with the MPTET Varg1 Hall Ticket a Schedule of exam has also been released.

Click here to Download MPTET 2023 Exam Schedule PDF

MPTET Admit Card 2023: Important Instructions

The Board has released a set of important instructions to be followed for the exam

Candidates will not be allowed to enter in the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time.

Candidates should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI.

Candidates should paste the self attested Photo in the second part of Test Admit Card.

Mock Test is available on ESB Website www.esb.mp.gov.in, Candidate must practice about online examination process before appearing in the Examination.

Candidates can enter in the Examination Hall after the Biometric Process.

After the completion of online examination, the score of the candidate will be displayed on the Computer Screen.

Only Test Admit Card and Original Photo-ID is allowed in the Examination Hall. Any kind of Calculators, Beepers, Pagers, Mobile, Cell, Phones or any other Electronic Devices are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall.

MPTET Exam Date 2023

The Date of the MPTET exam is from 1 March 2023 in two shifts- 9 AM to 11.30 AM - Shift 1 and 3 PM to 05.30 PM - Shift 2.

The Link to Download the Hall Ticket is active from 23 February 2023. The MP TET exam is being conducted for teachers in higher secondary schools in MP. A minimum score of 60% for Unreserved and 50% for Reserved categories is required to qualify the test.