MSCB Bank Recruitment 2023 for Jr Officer, Trainee Clerk and Steno Typist Posts

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification: Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSC Bank) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Officer, Trainee Clerk and Steno Typist (Marathi). The recruitment is being to fill up 153 vacancies of which 107 are for Trainee Clerk, 45 for Trainee Junior Officer and 1 for Steno Typist.
The applications are invited online on the official website of the bank i.e. mscbank.com. The last date of submitting the application is 30 October 2023. Candidates fulfilling prescribed eligibility criteria are requested to apply Online through the Bank's website https://www.mscbank.com
Important Dates:
- Commencement of on-line registration of application - 10 October
- Closure of registration of application - 30 October 2023
- Closure for editing application details - 30 October 2023
- Last date for printing the application - 14 November 2023
MSC Bank Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
- Trainee Junior Officer - 45 Posts
- Trainee Clerks - 107 Posts
- Steno Typist - 01 Post
MSC Bank Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- For Trainee Junior Officer- Graduation in any discipline with at least 60% marks and should have passed the Matriculation Examination with Marathi as one of the subjects. The candidates who have passed JAIIB/CAIIB will be preferred.
- Experience- Candidate should have a minimum of 02 years experience in the Banking field preferably in Urban/DCC Bank as an Officer. Officer for the purpose shall be taken as the first level of Officer cadre where officer level exists or the second level of cadre where Clerk level does not exist.
- For Trainee Clerks- Graduation of any discipline with at least 60% marks and should have passed the Matriculation Examination with Marathi as one of the subjects. Preference will be given to candidates with pass the government commercial certificate exam of 30 w.p.m for Marathi typing and 40 w.p.m for English Typing.
- For Steno Typist (Marathi)-Graduation from a recognized University and should have passed the Matriculation Examination with Marathi as one of the subjects. Candidate should have to pass a test at a speed of 80/100 w.p.m in Marathi Shorthand and transcription of the same 40 w.p.m and have proficiency in the Computer Application (Word Processing and Spread Sheet).
MSC Bank Recruitment 2023 Age Limit
- Trainee Junior Officer - 23 to 32 years
- Trainee Clerks - 21 to 28 years
- Steno Typist - 23 to 32 years
MSC Bank Salary 2023
- Trainee Junior Officer - Rs.30000. After successful completion of the training period,they will be paid emoluments of about Rs.49000.
- Trainee Clerks - Rs.25000. After successful completion of the training period,they will be paid emoluments of about Rs.32000.
- Steno-Typist - Rs. 50415 in the pay scale of 615-30/5-765-35/1-800-45/3-935-65/2-1065-235/5-2240-320/4-3520-415/5-5595-525/2-6645-625/3-8520-675/3-10545.
Selection Process MSC Bank Jobs 2023
The selection will be done on the basis of online written exam and personal interview/skill test.