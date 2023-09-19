MSU Result 2023 OUT for M.A, B.Ed, M.Com at msuniversity.ac.in, Direct Link Here

MSU Result 2023: Maa Shakumbhari University (MSU) declared the results for M.A 1st year, B.Ed 1st, 2nd year, M.Com 1st year, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Maa Shakumbhari University results 2023.

MSU Result 2023: Maa Shakumbhari University (MSU) has recently declared the result for M.A 1st year, B.Ed 1st, 2nd year, M.Com 1st year, and other exams. Maa Shakumbhari University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- msuniversity.ac.in

Steps to Download Maa Shakumbhari University Marksheet

Candidates can check their M.A 1st year, B.Ed 1st, 2nd year, M.Com 1st year, and other exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Maa Shakumbhari University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - msuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Result’ segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result Portal (Dec-2022 Exam)” section available there.

Step 4: Check your course in the list.

Step 5: Select course, subject, semester, enter the roll number and click on ‘View Result’

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links To Download MSU Results PDF

Maa Shakumbhari University : Highlights

Maa Shakumbhari University (MSU) is situated in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In 1999 it was established as Government Degree College, Punwarka and became Maa Shakumbhari University in 2022. It was originally called Saharanpur State University until it was renamed in August 2021. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Maa Shakumbhari University Presently offers various UG, PG and other courses in Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Art, Faculty of Ayurveda, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science.