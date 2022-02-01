Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification Out for 100 Clerk & MT Vacancies, Apply Online @nainitalbank.co.in

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification: Nainital Bank Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee and Clerk. A total of 100 vacancies have been notified. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test. Candidates willing to apply for the said posts can apply for both the above posts separately as the online written examination is proposed to be held in two different shifts tentatively on the same day.
The number of vacancies mentioned above is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement
of the Bank. The candidates can be posted/ subsequently transferred to any of the existing/ proposed Branches/ Offices
of the Bank as per banking exigencies. Interested candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and all other details below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 1 February 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 15 February 2022
- On-line Fee Payment: 1 February 2022
- Tentative Period of exam: Tentatively In March 2022
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Clerk - 50 Posts
- Management Trainee - 50 Posts
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Clerk - Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University.
- Management Trainee - Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University/Institute.
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
21 to 30 years
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale
- Clerk -Pay Scale of Rs. 17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42660-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920 Plus applicable allowances
- Management Trainee - Lump sum payment of Rs. 30,000.00 per month
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The successful candidates in the Online written test will be called for an interview. On selection of the candidates
based on the online written test and interview, appointment letters will be issued for joining in Officers or Clerical
Cadre.
How to apply for Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 1 to 15 February 2022.
Steps to apply online:
- Candidates to go to the recruitment section of the bank’s website at www.nainitalbank.co.in.
- Click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.
- To register an application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration".
- Enter Name, Contact details and Email-id.
- A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.
- The candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password.
- An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.