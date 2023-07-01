National Doctors’ Day 2023 in India: Things Students Should Know on This Day

Happy National Doctors Day: National Doctors’ Day in India is celebrated in honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy's services to the medical industry. The day was first celebrated on July 1, 1991. Know the stream, list of competitive exams, colleges and many more that you can do after completing your schooling to become a doctor or medical expert.

Doctors’ Day 2023 in India: National Doctors' Day in India is a special occasion that recognises doctors' selfless dedication and invaluable contributions in promoting health and saving lives. Celebrated on July 1st every year, this day serves as a reminder of the tireless efforts, compassion, and expertise exhibited by doctors nationwide. It is a time to express gratitude and honour these healthcare professionals who play a vital role in shaping the well-being of our society. The first National Doctors' Day was observed in India on July 1, 1991, to celebrate Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy's services to the medical industry.

Here in this article, we are going to emphasise student learning and are willing to encourage them to opt for this profession. On the occasion of National Doctors Day 2023, students should know what steps one has to take to become one of the saviours. You will find the subject stream, a list of competitive exams, colleges and various other factors that need to follow if you want to become a doctor after completing your schooling.

Reason to Celebrate National Doctors’ Day

It is a Day of Tribute:

National Doctors’ Day is a day of celebration and a way of paying tribute to the doctors and other medical professionals for their immense sacrifices. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, they fought on the front foot, ensuring our lives remain safe. On this day, patients, families and communities all come together to show their gratitude and recognise the excellence of doctors, nurses and various other medical staff for their spirit of fighting challenges and ensuring patient safety.

Doctors’ Day Special - Expert’s Quote for Students

Our experts are motivated to help students and guide them to a better future. Tina Ralhan ‘Assistant Professor (CVT) at Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur’, one of our experts, expressed her thoughts and gave beautiful and medically quoted advice to students who are willing to pursue their careers in the medical field. Read the quote below.

“Life is like a wave of ECG with lots of ups and downs. Enjoy the ups and remain motivated in the downs. Don’t go for linear, it is for dead souls.”

If we elaborate on her words a little, she wants the new generation to be positive and goal-seeking. She mentioned the wave of ECG, which signifies the highs and lows of one's life. The medical field is full of adventures and people struggle a lot to become an inspiration. “Don’t go for linear” points to the comfort that people look for while opting for a profession. Without hassle, the growth becomes stagnant.

We hope these words might help you to see through the foggy path to your future.

Which Stream One Should Choose to Become a Doctor?

In India, students opt for their streams after completing their 10th-class board examinations. The allocation of streams is done based on students’ interests but majorly on their previous academic performances. Students who want a career in the field of medicine should choose Biology as one of their core subjects. Biology is generally offered to the science stream students with a combination of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) or Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology (PCMB). After opting for Biology, students need to prepare for their Class 12 board examinations along with other competitive exams to get into good medical colleges. MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) is the undergraduate degree required to become a doctor.

Competitive MBBS Exam in India after 12th Class

NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test):

Earlier, there used to be separate MBBS exams conducted by universities and states for students to get enrolled in Medical courses. The implementation of NEET dissolved all those exams. Now students don’t have to struggle for different MBBS exams. NEET is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is the primary entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses in India, including MBBS. For more updates, check the College and Career section of Jagran Josh.

Top 10 Medical Colleges In India

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Tamil Nadu National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Banaras Hindu University, Banaras Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, students should understand the importance of active participation in their healthcare. Following the prescribed treatment and being honest is the key to a strong doctor-patient relationship and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Students should see doctors as partners to maintain their health. Having health-related meetings and following the doctors’ suggestions is the key to a healthy future.