School Holidays List in India for 2023-24: Check the List of Upcoming Vacation Days 

School Holiday List in India for 2023-24: Each school in India operates either under the state education board or other education boards such as CBSE, ICSE, etc. While school students desperately await summer vacations and winter vacations each year, there are also several holidays which fall throughout the year. All schools in India observe the national holidays. Additionally, there are also other common holidays observed in schools as directed by the Central government. Meanwhile, there are some holidays which are state-specific based on the geographical or cultural importance of the event. For example, Kannada Rajyotsava is a holiday only in the state of Karnataka. In this article, we have curated and compiled together the holiday schedule for the academic year 2023-24 for schools across India.
Summer Vacation 2023
Summer vacation is one of the most fun vacations to exist in a student’s life. Although the 2023 summer vacation is over and the schools have restarted with oncoming monsoons, check the list of other upcoming holidays and vacations from this school holiday list of 2023-24 session.
Winter Vacation 2023
Monsoon is on our doorstep and within a few months, the bright sunshine of foggy winters will be coming to touch us with icy cold fingers. The winter vacation duration in various schools from various states vary, based on the level of winter they face. However, most schools in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, etc. start their winter vacations right before Christmas and schools reopen a while after New Year.
School Holiday List 2023
With 28 states, 8 union territories, numerous cultures and innumerable festivities, India is a land of amalgamation and celebration. This also means that we get to celebrate various holidays throughout the year ranging from Kerala’s Onam to Ganesh Chaturthi of Maharashtra and Chhath Puja of UP and Bihar.
The holiday list provided here is general in nature. Check the list of month-wise school holiday list 2023-24 below:
School Holiday in June 2023
Although June is about to be over, the holidays are not over yet.
|
Day and Date
|
Name
|
Thursday, 29 June, 2023
|
Bakrid / Eid-ul-Adha
School Holiday in July 2023
|
Day and Date
|
Name
|
Monday, 3 July, 2023
|
Guru Purnima
|
Saturday, 29 July, 2023
|
Muharram
School Holiday in August 2023
|
Day and Date
|
Name
|
Tuesday, 15 August, 2023
|
Independence Day
|
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023
|
Navroz - Parsi New Year
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
|
Onam
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
Raksha Bandhan
School Holiday in September 2023
|
Day and Date
|
Name
|
Thursday, September 7, 2023
|
Janmashtami
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
Id-e-Milad
School Holiday in October 2023
|
Day and Date
|
Name
|
Monday, October 2, 2023
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
Thursday, October 19, 2023 to Tuesday, October 24, 2023
|
Maha Panchami - Dusshehra / Bijaya Dashami
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
School Holiday in November 2023
|
Day and Date
|
Name
|
Sunday, November 12, 2023
|
Diwali
|
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
|
Bhai Duj
|
Sunday, November 19, 2023
|
Chhat Puja
|
Friday, November 24, 2023
|
Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
School Holiday in December 2023
|
Day and Date
|
Name
|
Sunday, December 24, 2023
|
Christmas Eve
|
Monday, December 25, 2023
|
Christmas
|
Sunday, December 31, 2023
|
New Year’s Eve
|
Winter vacation
School Holiday in January 2024
|
Day and Date
|
Name
|
Monday, January 1, 2024
|
New Year’s Day
|
Sunday, January 14, 2024
|
Lohri
|
Monday, January 15, 2024
|
Pongal
|
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
|
Guru Govind Singh Jayanti
|
Thursday, January 25, 2024
|
Hazarat Ali’s Birthday
|
Friday, January 26, 2024
|
Republic Day
School Holiday in February 2024
|
Day and Date
|
Name
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
Vasant Panchami / Saraswati Puja
|
Monday, February 19, 2024
|
Shivaji Jayanti
|
Saturday, February 24, 2024
|
Guru Ravidas Jayanti
School Holiday in March 2024
|
Day and Date
|
Name
|
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
|
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri
|
Monday, March 25, 2024
|
Holi
|
Thursday, March 28, 2024
|
Maundy Thursday
|
Friday, March 29, 2023
|
Good Friday
|
Sunday, March 31, 2023
|
Easter
School Holiday in April 2024
|
Day and Date
|
Name
|
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
|
Chaitra Sukhladi / Ugadi / Gudi Padwa
|
Thursday, April 11, 2024
|
Eid-ul-Fitr (Tentative)
|
Saturday, April 13, 2024
|
Vaisakhi
|
Sunday, April 14, 2024
|
Ambedkar Jayanti
|
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
|
Rama Navami
|
Sunday, April 21, 2024
|
Mahavir Jayanti
