School Holidays List in India for 2023-24: Check the List of Upcoming Vacation Days 

School Holiday List in India for 2023-24: Each school in India operates either under the state education board or other education boards such as CBSE, ICSE, etc. While school students desperately await summer vacations and winter vacations each year, there are also several holidays which fall throughout the year. All schools in India observe the national holidays. Additionally, there are also other common holidays observed in schools as directed by the Central government. Meanwhile, there are some holidays which are state-specific based on the geographical or cultural importance of the event. For example, Kannada Rajyotsava is a holiday only in the state of Karnataka. In this article, we have curated and compiled together the holiday schedule for the academic year 2023-24 for schools across India.

Summer Vacation 2023

Summer vacation is one of the most fun vacations to exist in a student’s life. Although the 2023 summer vacation is over and the schools have restarted with oncoming monsoons, check the list of other upcoming holidays and vacations from this school holiday list of 2023-24 session.

Winter Vacation 2023

Monsoon is on our doorstep and within a few months, the bright sunshine of foggy winters will be coming to touch us with icy cold fingers. The winter vacation duration in various schools from various states vary, based on the level of winter they face. However, most schools in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, etc. start their winter vacations right before Christmas and schools reopen a while after New Year.

School Holiday List 2023

With 28 states, 8 union territories, numerous cultures and innumerable festivities, India is a land of amalgamation and celebration. This also means that we get to celebrate various holidays throughout the year ranging from Kerala’s Onam to Ganesh Chaturthi of Maharashtra and Chhath Puja of UP and Bihar.

The holiday list provided here is general in nature. Check the list of month-wise school holiday list 2023-24 below:

School Holiday in June 2023

Although June is about to be over, the holidays are not over yet.

Day and Date Name Thursday, 29 June, 2023 Bakrid / Eid-ul-Adha

School Holiday in July 2023

Day and Date Name Monday, 3 July, 2023 Guru Purnima Saturday, 29 July, 2023 Muharram

School Holiday in August 2023

Day and Date Name Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 Independence Day Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 Navroz - Parsi New Year Sunday, August 20, 2023 Ganesh Chaturthi Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Onam Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Raksha Bandhan

School Holiday in September 2023

Day and Date Name Thursday, September 7, 2023 Janmashtami Thursday, September 28, 2023 Id-e-Milad

School Holiday in October 2023

Day and Date Name Monday, October 2, 2023 Gandhi Jayanti Thursday, October 19, 2023 to Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Maha Panchami - Dusshehra / Bijaya Dashami Saturday, October 28, 2023 Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

School Holiday in November 2023

Day and Date Name Sunday, November 12, 2023 Diwali Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Bhai Duj Sunday, November 19, 2023 Chhat Puja Friday, November 24, 2023 Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day Monday, November 27, 2023 Guru Nanak Jayanti

School Holiday in December 2023

Day and Date Name Sunday, December 24, 2023 Christmas Eve Monday, December 25, 2023 Christmas Sunday, December 31, 2023 New Year’s Eve Winter vacation

School Holiday in January 2024

Day and Date Name Monday, January 1, 2024 New Year’s Day Sunday, January 14, 2024 Lohri Monday, January 15, 2024 Pongal Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Guru Govind Singh Jayanti Thursday, January 25, 2024 Hazarat Ali’s Birthday Friday, January 26, 2024 Republic Day

School Holiday in February 2024

Day and Date Name Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Vasant Panchami / Saraswati Puja Monday, February 19, 2024 Shivaji Jayanti Saturday, February 24, 2024 Guru Ravidas Jayanti

School Holiday in March 2024

Day and Date Name Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti Friday, March 8, 2024 Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri Monday, March 25, 2024 Holi Thursday, March 28, 2024 Maundy Thursday Friday, March 29, 2023 Good Friday Sunday, March 31, 2023 Easter

School Holiday in April 2024

Day and Date Name Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Chaitra Sukhladi / Ugadi / Gudi Padwa Thursday, April 11, 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr (Tentative) Saturday, April 13, 2024 Vaisakhi Sunday, April 14, 2024 Ambedkar Jayanti Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Rama Navami Sunday, April 21, 2024 Mahavir Jayanti

