School Holidays List in India for 2023-24: Check the List of Upcoming Vacation Days 

School Holiday List in India for 2023-24: Holidays are never enough! Check the month-wise list of holidays in Indian schools, from all states, for the 2023-24 session. Plan and enjoy all your holidays in advance by using this list of school holidays in 2023.

School Holiday List in India for 2023-24: Each school in India operates either under the state education board or other education boards such as CBSE, ICSE, etc. While school students desperately await summer vacations and winter vacations each year, there are also several holidays which fall throughout the year. All schools in India observe the national holidays. Additionally, there are also other common holidays observed in schools as directed by the Central government. Meanwhile, there are some holidays which are state-specific based on the geographical or cultural importance of the event. For example, Kannada Rajyotsava is a holiday only in the state of Karnataka. In this article, we have curated and compiled together the holiday schedule for the academic year 2023-24 for schools across India. 

Summer Vacation 2023

Summer vacation is one of the most fun vacations to exist in a student’s life. Although the 2023 summer vacation is over and the schools have restarted with oncoming monsoons, check the list of other upcoming holidays and vacations from this school holiday list of 2023-24 session.

Winter Vacation 2023

Monsoon is on our doorstep and within a few months, the bright sunshine of foggy winters will be coming to touch us with icy cold fingers. The winter vacation duration in various schools from various states vary, based on the level of winter they face. However, most schools in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, etc. start their winter vacations right before Christmas and schools reopen a while after New Year. 

School Holiday List 2023

With 28 states, 8 union territories, numerous cultures and innumerable festivities, India is a land of amalgamation and celebration. This also means that we get to celebrate various holidays throughout the year ranging from Kerala’s Onam to Ganesh Chaturthi of Maharashtra and Chhath Puja of UP and Bihar. 

The holiday list provided here is general in nature. Check the list of month-wise school holiday list 2023-24 below:

School Holiday in June 2023

Although June is about to be over, the holidays are not over yet.

Day and Date

Name

Thursday, 29 June, 2023

Bakrid / Eid-ul-Adha

School Holiday in July 2023

Day and Date

Name

Monday, 3 July, 2023

Guru Purnima

Saturday, 29 July, 2023

Muharram

School Holiday in August 2023

Day and Date

Name

Tuesday, 15 August, 2023

Independence Day

Wednesday, 16 August, 2023

Navroz - Parsi New Year

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Onam

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Raksha Bandhan

School Holiday in September 2023

Day and Date

Name

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Janmashtami

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Id-e-Milad

School Holiday in October 2023

Day and Date

Name

Monday, October 2, 2023

Gandhi Jayanti

Thursday, October 19, 2023 to Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Maha Panchami - Dusshehra / Bijaya Dashami

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

School Holiday in November 2023

Day and Date

Name

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Diwali

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Bhai Duj

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Chhat Puja

Friday, November 24, 2023

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day

Monday, November 27, 2023

Guru Nanak Jayanti

School Holiday in December 2023

Day and Date

Name

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Christmas Eve

Monday, December 25, 2023

Christmas

Sunday, December 31, 2023

New Year’s Eve

Winter vacation

School Holiday in January 2024

Day and Date

Name

Monday, January 1, 2024

New Year’s Day

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Lohri

Monday, January 15, 2024

Pongal

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Hazarat Ali’s Birthday

Friday, January 26, 2024

Republic Day

School Holiday in February 2024

Day and Date

Name

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Vasant Panchami / Saraswati Puja

Monday, February 19, 2024

Shivaji Jayanti

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Guru Ravidas Jayanti

School Holiday in March 2024

Day and Date

Name

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

Friday, March 8, 2024

Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri

Monday, March 25, 2024

Holi

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Maundy Thursday

Friday, March 29, 2023

Good Friday

Sunday, March 31, 2023

Easter

School Holiday in April 2024

Day and Date

Name

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Chaitra Sukhladi / Ugadi / Gudi Padwa

Thursday, April 11, 2024 

Eid-ul-Fitr (Tentative)

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Vaisakhi

Sunday, April 14, 2024

Ambedkar Jayanti

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Rama Navami

Sunday, April 21, 2024

Mahavir Jayanti

Also Check:

Top 10 AI Tools for Students and Teachers, 2023

