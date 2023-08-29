School Holiday 2023 for Rakshanbandhan, Onam Announces; Check Dates Here

School Holiday 2023: As the festive season is coming, school authorities are going to announce leaves for Rakshabandhan and Onam. In Kerala, the schools shall remain closed for Onam from August 28 to 30, 2023. Whereas, for Raksha Bandhan, there is confusion among the school authorities regarding holidays. Check out the entire article to learn about the school holidays 2023.

Is School Holiday Tomorrow?

This year, Rakshabandhan is being celebrated on both August 30 and 31, 2023. However, school authorities usually declare a day holiday. Thus, some schools are announcing a holiday on August 30 whereas, some are declaring a holiday on August 31, 2023. Parents and students may get in touch with the school authorities regarding holidays.

Onam Holidays 2023 for School

On the other side, Kerala schools will proclaim holidays from August 28 to 30, 2023 in view of Onam celebrations in the state. However, some parts of Kerala shall remain closed till September 3, 2023. If the holidays clash with the exams, students are required to get in touch with the concerned authorities.

School Holiday 2023: Delhi Schools Closed Due to G-20 Summit

Meanwhile, Delhi schools and government offices shall remain closed from September 8 to 10, 2023. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the proposal of declaring a public holiday in the state till September 10, 2023.

The holiday is being declared to ensure that the roads are less crowded to provide smooth passage to the G-20 dignitaries. The G-20 Summit is going to be held in Pragati Maidan.

The G-20 participants are expected to visit earlier than the official supper and main event. The programme is going to be organised at Pragati Maidan along with a cultural event. The National Gallery for Modern Art and Pusa Road were the first destinations for the leaders ’spouses.

