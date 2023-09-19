Noida Schools Closed: Classes to Shut After 2 PM on Sept 21 and Holiday on Sept 22 due to UP Trade Show

Noida Schools Closed: The District Education Department has issued a notice stating there will be holidays in schools in Noida and Greater Noida after 2 PM on September 21. There will be a complete holiday across all schools on September 22, 2023. This order will apply to schools affiliated with all educational boards from classes 1 to 12th.

This decision has been made in consideration of the UP International Trade Show 2023 and Moto GP events. The UP trade show will be held from September 21 to 25 at Greater Noida Expo Center and the Moto GP event will be from September 22 to 24 at Buddha International Circuit.

According to the notice released, the UP International Trade Show and Moto G are being organised from September 21 to 25 in the Greater Noida area of ​​the district. During this period, there will be a huge crowd of people coming to the programmes. Hence, holidays have been declared in schools to avoid inconvenience to students and parents in view of the law and traffic system.

Schools Closed in Noida due to UP International Trade Show 2023 Notice

The notice issued states, “In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, after 2.00 pm on 21st September 2023, in view of the possibility of huge crowd and to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the students and parents in view of the law, security arrangements and traffic arrangements, there will be a holiday on 22nd September in all the schools of all the boards from class nursery to class 12. Make sure to strictly comply with the above orders.”

Order Applicable to Noida, Greater Noida, and Dadri

This order will be applicable in the entire Gautam Nagar Buddha district including Noida, Greater Noida, and Dadri. More than one lakh people are expected to attend the UP International Trade Show 2023 and Moto GP events every day. Restrictions under CrPC section 144, banning large assemblies of people and the use of private drones have already been imposed in Noida.

Upcoming School Holidays in September 2023

Apart from this, there are a few more holidays in September, the school students can check the table to know the upcoming holiday dates in September:

Events Dates Ganesh Chaturthi/ Vinayak Chaturthi September 19, 2023 Id-e-Milad September 28, 2023

Kozhikode Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed Until September 24, 2023

The state government has announced that all the educational institutes in Kozhikode will remain closed till September 24, 2023, due to the outbreak of the Nipah virus. The educational institutes include schools, professional colleges, and tuition centres. Meanwhile, online classes will be conducted throughout the week.

