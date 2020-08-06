National Housing Bank (NHB) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for SO Posts @nhb.org.in

National Housing Bank (NHB) Job Notification: National Housing Bank (NHB) has invited applications for the Officer for Specialist Officer posts including DGM, AGM, RM and Manager. Interested candidates can apply for National Housing Bank (NHB) Recruitment 2020 on official website from 08 August to 28 August 2020.

Important Date:

Starting Date of Online Application - 08 August 2020

Closing Date for Online of Application: 28 January 2020

National Housing Bank (NHB) Officer Vacancy Details

DGM (Chief Risk Officer)- 1 Post

AGM (Economy and Strategy) - 1 Post

AGM (Management Information System (MIS)) - 1 Post

AGM (Human Resources) - 1 Post

RM (Risk Management) - 1 Post

Manager (Credit Audit) - 1 Post

Manager (Legal) - 2 Posts

Manager (Economy & Strategy) - 2 Posts

Manager (MIS) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for NHB SO Posts

Educational Qualification:

DGM - Graduate degree with Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), or Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute. Five years’ experience in corporate credit and risk management at the level of Assistant General Manager or above in one or more PSBs, or having similar roles and responsibilities in one or more regulated lending entity, with minimum experience of one year in corporate credit and one year in risk management

AGM - Post Graduate degree with 3 years of experience

AGM (Human Resources) Graduate degree in Personnel Management/ IRPM/ LLPM OR Graduate with MBA (HR) OR Graduate with PG Diploma in HR / personnel management or equivalent with 3 years of experience

RM (Risk Management) - Graduate degree, with professional qualification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals, or Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute. 3 years of experience

Manager (Credit Audit) - Chartered Accountant (CA)/ Cost & Management Accountant (CMA/CWA)/ CFA or Graduate with MBA (Finance). 2years of experience

Manager - Graduate and 2 years of experience

How to Apply

Candidates can apply ONLY through online mode from 08 August 2020 to 28 August 2020 and no other mode of application will be accepted.