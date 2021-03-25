NBCC Recruitment 2021 for 120 Site Inspector Posts, Apply Online @nbccindia.com

NBCC Recruitment 2021: NBCC (India) Limited, a Government of India Navratna, Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affair, has published the notification for the post of for the post of Site Inspector (Civil) & Site Inspector (Electrical) on Contract basis initially for a period of two years. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for NBCC Site Inspector Recruitment on official website - nbccindia.com from 25 March to 14 April 2021.

Notification details

Advertisement No. - 05/2021

Important Dates

Date of Commencement of online submission of Application - 25 March 2021 from 10 AM

Closing date of online submission of Application - 14 April 2021 upto 5 PM

Cutoff date for eligibility criteria (age, experience etc.) - 14 April 2021

Exam Date - to be announced

NBCC Delhi Vacancy Details

Site Inspector (Civil) - 80 (UR-33, 0BC-21, SC-12, ST-06, EWS08)

Site Inspector (Electrical) - 40 (UR-16, 0BC-11, SC-06, ST-03,EWS-04)

NBCC Site Inspector Salary:

Rs. 31,000/- per month (The annual CTC shall be Rs 4.8 lakhs per annum approx.)

Eligibility Conditions for NBCC Site Inspector Posts

Educational Qualification:

Site Inspector - Three Years full time Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering from Govt. Recognized University/ Institute with 60% aggregate marks. SC, ST & PwBD category candidates having a minimum of 55% aggregate marks shall also be eligible to apply

Experience:

Civil - Minimum 4 Years of experience in the field of PMC/EPC/Real Estate/ Infrastructure. The candidate should have relevant experience in construction related activities i.e. execution/supervision of construction works. Candidates having proficiency in use of computer will be preferred.

Electrical - Minimum 4 Years of experience. The Candidate should have relevant experience in planning and execution of wide range of electrical engineering projects. Candidates having proficiency in use of computer will be preferred.

Age Limit:

35 Years

Job Location:

For Site Inspector (Civil/Electrical) – Anywhere in India

Selection Procedure for NBCC Site Inspector Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT).Minimum Qualifying marks in CBT will be 60%. However, the Final selection of the candidate will be based on category wise merit list of marks obtained in CBT.

How to Apply for NBCC Site Inspector Recruitment 2021 ?

The Candidates are required to apply online. The relevant link for online application will be made available from 10:00 hrs on 25 March 2021 (Thursday) under the head “CAREER within Human Resources” on NBCC website i.e. www.nbccindia.com. The Last date for submission of online application is 14 April 2021 (Wednesday).

Application Fee:

Rs.500/- ( No Fee for SC, ST, PWD & Departmental candidates - NBCC India Ltd.)

NBCC Site Inspector Notification Download

NBCC Site Inspector Online Application