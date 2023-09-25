NBEMS Recruitment 2023 Notification: 48 Jr Assistant, Stenographer Vacancies, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & More

NBEMS Recruitment 2023 is out for 48 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for NBEMS Recruitment 2023.

NBEMS Recruitment 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, which conducts Post Graduate Examinations of high standards in the field of Modern Medicine and Allied specialities in National level has released the recruitment notification for 48 Junior Assistant, Stenographer and Other Posts vacancies on its official website. Out of a total of 48 vacancies, 24 are for Junior Assistants, 7 each for stenographers and deputy director (medical) and 6, 3 and 1 vacancies each for Junior Programmer, Junior Accountant and Law Officer respectively.

The selection process for Junior Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Accountant will done in two stages i.e. stage 1 and stage 2 examination whereas the selection process for deputy director, Junior Programmer and Law Officer will be notified later on the official website.

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here

NBEMS Recruitment Notification 2023

The important information and overview for NBEMS Recruitment notification 2023 is tabulated below

NBEMS Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority National Board of Examinations in Medical Science Posts Name Various Posts Total Vacancies 48 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on September 21, 2023 Application Start Date September 30, 2023 Application End Date October 20, 2023 Selection process Stage 1 Stage 2

NBEMS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the NBEMS Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 48 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of NBEMS Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

NBEMS 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill out the NBEMS application form from the official website. The link to apply for NBEMS will be activated soon. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for NBEMS 2023. For information on NBEMS Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - NBEMS

The application fee for NBEMS is Rs 1500 for General and OBC candidates whereas the candidates belong to SC/ST are exempted from fees



Fee Categories UR/OBC SC/ST/PwBD/Women For all Posts Rs 1500 + 18% GST Nill

NBEMS Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 48 vacancies are announced under NBEMS Recruitment 2023. The detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of Post Group Pay Matrix Level No. of Vacancies Deputy Director (Medical) A Level 11 7 Law Officer A Level 10 1 Junior Programmer B Level 7 6 Junior Accountant C Level 4 3 Stenographer C Level 4 7 Junior Assistant C Level 2 24

NBEMS 2023 Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for NBEMS Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of NBEMS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of NBEMS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Name of Post Eligibility Criteria Deputy Director (Medical) Age: Below 35 Years. Educational Qualifications ESSENTIAL: A recognized Postgraduate Medical qualification approved under the Indian Medical Council Act-1956. DESIRABLE: Some Training in medical education technology and/or knowledge in the modern evaluation techniques including generation of MCQs, MEQs analysis of performance of candidates etc. Law Officer Age: Below 35 Years. Educational Qualifications ESSENTIAL a. Graduate with LLB with at least 50% marks in aggregate. b. At least 3 years’ standing in the profession after registration with Bar Council of India. \ DESIRABLE: Experience of handling legal matters in Government/PSU/Autonomous/Statutory Bodies. Junior Programmer Age: Below 27 Years. Educational Qualifications ESSENTIAL: B.Tech./BE/BCA/DOEACC (‘B’ or ‘C’ level)/ Degree in Computer Science/IT/Electronics with specialization in computers or equivalent. Junior Accountant Age: Below 27 Years. Educational Qualifications ESSENTIAL 1. Bachelor Degree with Math’s or Statistics or a Degree in Commerce from a recognized University. 2.To qualify Examination as may be prescribed by NBEMS. DESIRABLE: Three Years’ experience in dealing with Accounts in some Govt. Institutions, etc with knowledge of computer based accounting. Stenographer Age: 18-27 years Educational Qualifications ESSENTIAL 1. Senior Secondary (12th of 10+2) OTHER QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Stenographic skill 80/30 W.P.M in Shorthand/Typing 2. Candidates will be required to appear and qualify in the test in General English/Shorthand & typewriting to be conducted by the Board. DESIRABLE: Two years’ experience as Steno in Govt./PSU/Autonomous Body and ability of work processing on Computer Junior Assistant Age: Below 27 Years. Educational Qualifications ESSENTIAL 1. Passed Senior Secondary Examination from a recognised Board/University recognised by Central/State Govt./UT Administration/Educational Authority. 2. Proficiency in use of Computers and Basic Software packages such as Windows/Network operating System, working in LAN architecture. 3. To qualify Examination as may be prescribed by NBEMS.









NBEMS Selection Process 2023

The NBEMS 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

The selection for Junior Accountant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant will be down via two stage examinations i.e. Stage 1 and Stage 2

The Stage 1 Examination shall be a Computer Based Test (CBT) comprising of 200 Questions with a maximum mark of 200. The duration of the objective-type test shall be of 180 Minutes (Three hour). There will be a Negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer in CBT. The minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM and 50% for others.

Stage 2: The Stage 2 Examination (Computer Knowledge/Skill Test) shall be of 100 marks and the time duration shall be 75 minutes.

NBEMS Salary 2023

Candidates selected to be based differently based on the positions they apply for pay will range from pay matrix level 2 to pay matrix level 11.