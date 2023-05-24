NBSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: Zahid Ahmed Laskar Tops with 99.20%, Nagaland Board 12th Arts, Science, Commerce Toppers Name and Other Details

NBSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: Students can check their Nagaland board class 12th marksheet at nbsenagaland.com, nbsenl.edu.in. They can go through the article to know the names of toppers, passing percentages and other statistical details here

NBSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the Toppers list of HSSLC the names of toppers, pass percentage along with the announcement of class 12th result. Students can check Nagaland board HSSLC results online at nbsenagaland.com, nbsenl.edu.in. Students are required to use their class 12th roll number in the login window to download the marksheet. The Nagaland Board 12th toppers' list includes the name, basic details and marks of the students. Those who score the highest marks have been placed on the merit list.

Nagaland Board Result 2023: Stream-wise Pass Percentage

Nagaland Board Arts Pass Percentage

Type of Institution Total Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Govt. Schools 84.21% 86.72% 80.88% Private Schools 89.70% 92.21% 86.76% Repeaters 38.95% 41.19% 37.36% Overall Pass Percentage 82.62%

Nagaland Board Commerce Pass Percentage

Type of Institution Total Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Govt. Schools 90.98% 92.45% 89.86% Private Schools 88.82% 91.61% 86.59% Repeaters 49.49% 62.50% 45.33% Overall Pass Percentage 85.83%

Nagaland Board Science Pass Percentage

Type of Institution Total Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Govt. Schools 85.77% 88.51% 82.54% Private Schools 91.36% 93.37% 88.76% Repeaters 39.13% 37.93% 39.68% Overall Pass Percentage 86.79%

Nagaland Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Nagaland 12 Result 2023?

The board releases the names of toppers along with the Nagaland NBSE result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers in the table below:

Name of the Topper Marks Stream Zahid Ahmed Laskar 99.20% Commerce Moanola Longchar 98.50% Arts Sneha Das 98.33% -

NBSE Nagaland Board 12th Toppers List 2022

Candidates can check the previous year's toppers list of NBSE HSSLC Arts, Commerce and Science streams in the table given below:

NBSE HSSLC Toppers 2021 - Arts Stream

Rank Toppers name Marks Percentage 1st Imlisungla Pongen 484 96.80% 2nd Rasma Begum 482 96.40% 3rd Soni Gupta 477 95.40% 3rd Jesa Chiero 477 95.40% 4th Kipitoli Sheqi 469 93.80% 5th Emjungwapang Amer 466 93.20% 5th Vilhouvonuo Yaotsu 466 93.20%

NBSE HSSLC Toppers 2021 - Commerce Stream

Rank Name of toppers Marks Percentage 1 Pallavi Kumari Singh 492 98.40% 2 Thangring Langthasa 487 97.40% 3 Sushen Debnath 486 97.20% 4 Shuvam Das 484 96.80% 5 Ajoy Das 479 95.80%

NBSE HSSLC Toppers 2021 - Science Stream

Rank Toppers name Marks obtained Percentage 1 Ohiduz Zaman 480 96.00% 2 Shubhajit Ghosh 478 95.60% 3 Arpan Ghosh 473 94.60% 4(a) Pungbale Rangkau 470 94.00% 4(b) Anju Kumari 470 94.00% 5 Lothungbeni Kikon 468 93.60%

Previous Year’s NBSE Class 12 Result Statistics

Year

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass % Overall Pass percentage Total Appeared 2019 - - - Around 15,000 2018 78.71 73.04 76.19 15,281 2017 82.21 74.58 78 15,472 2016 89 87 88.62 14,508 2015 85 82 84.36 13,554 2014 83 80 81.56 13,001 2013 79 77 78.89 12,156

