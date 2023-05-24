NBSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: Zahid Ahmed Laskar Tops with 99.20%, Nagaland Board 12th Arts, Science, Commerce Toppers Name and Other Details

NBSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: Students can check their Nagaland board class 12th marksheet at nbsenagaland.com, nbsenl.edu.in. They can go through the article to know the names of toppers, passing percentages and other statistical details here

NBSE-HSSLC-Toppers-list-2023
NBSE-HSSLC-Toppers-list-2023

NBSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the Toppers list of HSSLC the names of toppers, pass percentage along with the announcement of class 12th result. Students can check Nagaland board HSSLC results online at nbsenagaland.com, nbsenl.edu.in. Students are required to use their class 12th roll number in the login window to download the marksheet. The Nagaland Board 12th toppers' list includes the name, basic details and marks of the students. Those who score the highest marks have been placed on the merit list. 

Click here to Check NBSE HSSLC Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available here)

Click here to Check NBSE HSLC Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available here)

Nagaland Board Result 2023: Stream-wise Pass Percentage

Nagaland Board Arts Pass Percentage

Type of Institution

Total Pass Percentage

Girls Pass Percentage

Boys Pass Percentage

Govt. Schools

84.21%

86.72%

80.88%

Private Schools

89.70%

92.21%

86.76%

Repeaters

38.95%

41.19%

37.36%

Overall Pass Percentage

82.62%

Nagaland Board Commerce Pass Percentage

Type of Institution

Total Pass Percentage

Girls Pass Percentage

Boys Pass Percentage

Govt. Schools

90.98%

92.45%

89.86%

Private Schools

88.82%

91.61%

86.59%

Repeaters

49.49%

62.50%

45.33%

Overall Pass Percentage

85.83%

Nagaland Board Science Pass Percentage

Type of Institution

Total Pass Percentage

Girls Pass Percentage

Boys Pass Percentage

Govt. Schools

85.77%

88.51%

82.54%

Private Schools

91.36%

93.37%

88.76%

Repeaters

39.13%

37.93%

39.68%

Overall Pass Percentage

86.79%

Nagaland Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Nagaland 12 Result 2023?

The board releases the names of toppers along with the Nagaland NBSE result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers in the table below:

Career Counseling
Name of the Topper Marks Stream
Zahid Ahmed Laskar  99.20% Commerce
Moanola Longchar 98.50% Arts
Sneha Das 98.33% -

NBSE Nagaland Board 12th Toppers List 2022

Candidates can check the previous year's toppers list of NBSE HSSLC Arts, Commerce and Science streams in the table given below: 

NBSE HSSLC Toppers 2021 - Arts Stream

Rank

Toppers name

Marks

Percentage

1st

Imlisungla Pongen

484

96.80%

2nd

Rasma Begum

482

96.40%

3rd

Soni Gupta

477

95.40%

3rd

Jesa Chiero

477

95.40%

4th

Kipitoli Sheqi

469

93.80%

5th

Emjungwapang Amer

466

93.20%

5th

Vilhouvonuo Yaotsu

466

93.20%

NBSE HSSLC Toppers 2021 - Commerce Stream

Rank

Name of toppers

Marks

Percentage

1

Pallavi Kumari Singh

492

98.40%

2

Thangring Langthasa

487

97.40%

3

Sushen Debnath

486

97.20%

4

Shuvam Das

484

96.80%

5

Ajoy Das

479

95.80%

NBSE HSSLC Toppers 2021 - Science Stream

Rank

Toppers name

Marks obtained

Percentage

1

Ohiduz Zaman

480

96.00%

2

Shubhajit Ghosh

478

95.60%

3

Arpan Ghosh

473

94.60%

4(a)

Pungbale Rangkau

470

94.00%

4(b)

Anju Kumari

470

94.00%

5

Lothungbeni Kikon

468

93.60%

Previous Year’s NBSE Class 12 Result Statistics

Year

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

Overall Pass percentage

Total Appeared

2019

-

-

-

Around 15,000

2018

78.71

73.04

76.19

15,281

2017

82.21

74.58

78

15,472

2016

89

87

88.62

14,508

2015

85

82

84.36

13,554

2014

83

80

81.56

13,001

2013

79

77

78.89

12,156

Also Read:

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next