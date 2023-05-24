NBSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: Zahid Ahmed Laskar Tops with 99.20%, Nagaland Board 12th Arts, Science, Commerce Toppers Name and Other Details

NBSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the Toppers list of HSSLC the names of toppers, pass percentage along with the announcement of class 12th result. Students can check Nagaland board HSSLC results online at nbsenagaland.com, nbsenl.edu.in. Students are required to use their class 12th roll number in the login window to download the marksheet. The Nagaland Board 12th toppers' list includes the name, basic details and marks of the students. Those who score the highest marks have been placed on the merit list.
Nagaland Board Result 2023: Stream-wise Pass Percentage
Nagaland Board Arts Pass Percentage
|
Type of Institution
|
Total Pass Percentage
|
Girls Pass Percentage
|
Boys Pass Percentage
|
Govt. Schools
|
84.21%
|
86.72%
|
80.88%
|
Private Schools
|
89.70%
|
92.21%
|
86.76%
|
Repeaters
|
38.95%
|
41.19%
|
37.36%
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
82.62%
Nagaland Board Commerce Pass Percentage
|
Type of Institution
|
Total Pass Percentage
|
Girls Pass Percentage
|
Boys Pass Percentage
|
Govt. Schools
|
90.98%
|
92.45%
|
89.86%
|
Private Schools
|
88.82%
|
91.61%
|
86.59%
|
Repeaters
|
49.49%
|
62.50%
|
45.33%
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
85.83%
Nagaland Board Science Pass Percentage
|
Type of Institution
|
Total Pass Percentage
|
Girls Pass Percentage
|
Boys Pass Percentage
|
Govt. Schools
|
85.77%
|
88.51%
|
82.54%
|
Private Schools
|
91.36%
|
93.37%
|
88.76%
|
Repeaters
|
39.13%
|
37.93%
|
39.68%
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
86.79%
Nagaland Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Nagaland 12 Result 2023?
The board releases the names of toppers along with the Nagaland NBSE result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers in the table below:
|Name of the Topper
|Marks
|Stream
|Zahid Ahmed Laskar
|99.20%
|Commerce
|Moanola Longchar
|98.50%
|Arts
|Sneha Das
|98.33%
|-
NBSE Nagaland Board 12th Toppers List 2022
Candidates can check the previous year's toppers list of NBSE HSSLC Arts, Commerce and Science streams in the table given below:
NBSE HSSLC Toppers 2021 - Arts Stream
|
Rank
|
Toppers name
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
1st
|
Imlisungla Pongen
|
484
|
96.80%
|
2nd
|
Rasma Begum
|
482
|
96.40%
|
3rd
|
Soni Gupta
|
477
|
95.40%
|
3rd
|
Jesa Chiero
|
477
|
95.40%
|
4th
|
Kipitoli Sheqi
|
469
|
93.80%
|
5th
|
Emjungwapang Amer
|
466
|
93.20%
|
5th
|
Vilhouvonuo Yaotsu
|
466
|
93.20%
NBSE HSSLC Toppers 2021 - Commerce Stream
|
Rank
|
Name of toppers
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Pallavi Kumari Singh
|
492
|
98.40%
|
2
|
Thangring Langthasa
|
487
|
97.40%
|
3
|
Sushen Debnath
|
486
|
97.20%
|
4
|
Shuvam Das
|
484
|
96.80%
|
5
|
Ajoy Das
|
479
|
95.80%
NBSE HSSLC Toppers 2021 - Science Stream
|
Rank
|
Toppers name
|
Marks obtained
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Ohiduz Zaman
|
480
|
96.00%
|
2
|
Shubhajit Ghosh
|
478
|
95.60%
|
3
|
Arpan Ghosh
|
473
|
94.60%
|
4(a)
|
Pungbale Rangkau
|
470
|
94.00%
|
4(b)
|
Anju Kumari
|
470
|
94.00%
|
5
|
Lothungbeni Kikon
|
468
|
93.60%
Previous Year’s NBSE Class 12 Result Statistics
|
Year
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
Overall Pass percentage
|
Total Appeared
|
2019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Around 15,000
|
2018
|
78.71
|
73.04
|
76.19
|
15,281
|
2017
|
82.21
|
74.58
|
78
|
15,472
|
2016
|
89
|
87
|
88.62
|
14,508
|
2015
|
85
|
82
|
84.36
|
13,554
|
2014
|
83
|
80
|
81.56
|
13,001
|
2013
|
79
|
77
|
78.89
|
12,156
