NBSE HSLC Toppers List 2023: Christy Paul Tops, Check Nagaland Board Class 10 Toppers Name and Pass Percentage

NBSE HSLC Toppers List 2023: The board has released the names and rank of Nagaland Board class 10th toppers and pass percentage. Check NBSE HSLC toppers names, merit list pass percentage and other result statistics here. 

NBSE HSLC Toppers List 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the names of toppers, pass percentage along with the announcement of class 10th result. Students can check Nagaland HSLC results online at nbsenl.edu.in. They need to use their class 10th login credentials to download the marksheet. The Nagaland Board 10th toppers' list includes the name, basic details and marks of the students. Those who score the highest marks have been placed on the merit list. This year, a total of 24,361 students appeared in class 10 board exams,  of which 17,130 cleared in the NBSE HSLC results 2023.

Nagaland Board 10th Toppers List 2023

The board releases the names of toppers along with the NBSE result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available: 

Rank

Toppers Name

Pass Percentage

1

Christy Paul Mathew

99%

2

Arti Kumari

98.50%

3

Sneha Das

98.33%

4

Roshni Gupta

 

5

Supriya Saha

 

6

Awantika Kumari

 

Apart from these, Amit Yadav, Khotolü Cürha, Thsatangpa Sangtam, Shreyansh Chowdhury, Alok Kumar Das, Neiseinuo Suohu, Metsilu Swiho, Lishen Menhahu, Nandini Das, Asneha Kumari, Rohit Kumar Gupta, Thiemboi Chongloi, Khamaindi Khemprai, Lumzila I Sangtam, Viphrezo Vüprü, Toino Achumi, Arolü Phesao, S Imdan Moili Phom, Alokithe H Kiho, Pranab Dey, Aayushi Singh, Levi Vili John, Kekhriesinuo Sekhose, Angel Raikhan, Aneidi Sano, Aliu T, Rajnandini Saha, Mulungsula Changkiri - these students have also been placed in NBSE HSLC toppers list 2023 

Check Nagaland Board 10th School-Wise Statistics 

School

Enrolled

Qualified

Pass Percentage

Government 

5419

2466

49.13%

Private 

15414

13617

91.15%

Repeaters

20833

17130

70.32%

NBSE HSLC Toppers List 2021

Students can check the names of toppers below: 

Rank

Toppers name

Percentage

1st

Keneino Thorie

98.50%

2nd

Asewe Letro

98.17%

3rd

Talinungsang Imchen

Yimyatetla Longkumer

Narsen Ngullie

97.83%

