NBSE HSLC Toppers List 2023: Christy Paul Tops, Check Nagaland Board Class 10 Toppers Name and Pass Percentage

NBSE HSLC Toppers List 2023: The board has released the names and rank of Nagaland Board class 10th toppers and pass percentage. Check NBSE HSLC toppers names, merit list pass percentage and other result statistics here.

NBSE HSLC Toppers List 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the names of toppers, pass percentage along with the announcement of class 10th result. Students can check Nagaland HSLC results online at nbsenl.edu.in. They need to use their class 10th login credentials to download the marksheet. The Nagaland Board 10th toppers' list includes the name, basic details and marks of the students. Those who score the highest marks have been placed on the merit list. This year, a total of 24,361 students appeared in class 10 board exams, of which 17,130 cleared in the NBSE HSLC results 2023.

Nagaland Board 10th Toppers List 2023

The board releases the names of toppers along with the NBSE result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:

Rank Toppers Name Pass Percentage 1 Christy Paul Mathew 99% 2 Arti Kumari 98.50% 3 Sneha Das 98.33% 4 Roshni Gupta 5 Supriya Saha 6 Awantika Kumari

Apart from these, Amit Yadav, Khotolü Cürha, Thsatangpa Sangtam, Shreyansh Chowdhury, Alok Kumar Das, Neiseinuo Suohu, Metsilu Swiho, Lishen Menhahu, Nandini Das, Asneha Kumari, Rohit Kumar Gupta, Thiemboi Chongloi, Khamaindi Khemprai, Lumzila I Sangtam, Viphrezo Vüprü, Toino Achumi, Arolü Phesao, S Imdan Moili Phom, Alokithe H Kiho, Pranab Dey, Aayushi Singh, Levi Vili John, Kekhriesinuo Sekhose, Angel Raikhan, Aneidi Sano, Aliu T, Rajnandini Saha, Mulungsula Changkiri - these students have also been placed in NBSE HSLC toppers list 2023

Check Nagaland Board 10th School-Wise Statistics

School Enrolled Qualified Pass Percentage Government 5419 2466 49.13% Private 15414 13617 91.15% Repeaters 20833 17130 70.32%

